Jeff Hafley: Medical. Obviously, it's only 12, so I'll have that meeting here in a little bit. But I'm hopeful, that for the first time in a while, I'm not going to be reporting any season-ending injuries. So that's a good sign. In our preliminary talks, there's nothing, I'm hoping right now, like that. And that's a change. So there you go.

And with Brents, he was the one guy who didn't come back. Are the early indications that the shoulder could cause him to miss some time?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I would say he's day-to-day. But again, I'll find out more. He did not come back in the game, but I'll know more of that this afternoon. But I would say he's day-to-day.

Since it's a start of a new week, so we have to ask our regular question with Malik. Is he continuing to make steady progress? At what point does a determination get made onto absolutely, definitely we don't need surgery or maybe we do need surgery?

Jeff Hafley: I would say right now, as of today, I would say that he does not need the surgery right now, just to try to clear that up for you. I don't foresee him needing the surgery leading up to that time. Once we get to the four weeks, we'll reevaluate that to see how he feels and if he's ready to go. But as of today, I would not say that, yeah, he's going to have the surgery before that time period.

Is this a week for Trey Moore or probably not?

Jeff Hafley: No. Trey Moore, no. Ronnie will start practicing.

On Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, one website credits them with a total of nine total drops for the year, which is among the league leaders. What is the plan? And I'm assuming that for each individual, the plan could be different on how to approach it. Do you hit the jugs machine more, or do you talk about it or not talk about it? How would you describe the plan to help them?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, you talk about it, right? I mean, I reached out to one of them last night and just, you keep their confidence up. They've been catching footballs their whole life, it happens. And then it's why? So when you watch the film today, you don't ignore it. You look at every single one and why did it happen? Did you jump when you should have just ran through the football? Did you take your eyes off the football and not catch the football with your eyes because you were trying to make a move before you had the football? Did you go up with one hand instead of two hands? And then let's go back and let's watch practice. Are you going up with one hand when you should be going up with two hands? And we need to do the little things better. We need to coach them. We need to practice them because what you do in practice is going to show up in the game. So to me, it's a reset on your fundamentals and your techniques. It's no time to panic. It's no time to say, oh my gosh, is this going to happen again? These guys have been catching the football their whole lives. It's how can we coach it better and then how can we execute it better during the game. And when you really watch that. I mean, that's what those come down to. And unfortunately in the game, those were some explosive plays that would have helped us, but can't change it, but we have to get it better.

After J-Rod's pick, Josh Allen kind of grabbed Chris Johnson's helmet and slammed him to the ground. One, is that something that you're going to send to the league? And two, just what do you tell your player when something like that just doesn't get flagged?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I saw it and our guys saw it because they were upset and then they started to talk and I said, I'll handle it. And then I asked the refs. I'm not going to get into sending it to the league and everything that happened. I just, I don't understand how that is not a penalty. And that is where I do have a hard time with that. Whatever you want to call happened, to me, that warranted a penalty. And it should have been 15 yards and the ball should have been moved up. So it happened, it's over, it was missed and we'll move on.

Kind of along those same lines or at least with that play. Sometimes you can make a stat look like anything you want and just dive into stats. There's only 15 guys in the history of the league who have picked off Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. And you've got a rookie linebacker that is one of those 15. Does that just speak of how good this kid is going to be? How he can just rise to whatever is presented to him, he's going to find a way to make a play.

Jeff Hafley: Regardless of who he's picked off – two of the greatest quarterbacks in the game, potential Hall of Fame players – I think that's awesome that he's going to have two game balls from those two guys, and I'm sure he's going to have a lot more in his career. But regardless of those, I feel the same way I did about him. I think he is going to be a great player and he's going to be a special player if he can continue to work hard and develop and be consistent. I was proud of him because I thought he played a really good game. After last week, I thought he could have maybe played a little bit better than he did. I thought he responded and had one of the best games that he's played and it was a huge play in the game. So you can look at that stat, which is a really cool stat that I probably should have been aware of but didn't even think of those terms. Cool stat, but I just think it shows what the guy's capable of becoming if he continues to work at it. He's a really good player and he played really good yesterday.

Were at this point in the year where for a college guy, it's where the wall would be. They're getting to the end. He still has a lot to play this year. Where are you seeing the evolution and what do you still want to see from him down the stretch as far as just to continue what you guys are hoping for as far as growth?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, the wall's a concern. The wall's a concern not just for him, but the wall's concern for a big part of our team that are rookies and that are playing a lot of snaps, right? So we are very aware of that. I've been very cognizant of that. The way we practice, how we're going to practice this week, how early we've gotten in to do some jog through periods and maybe not be as physical as I normally would like to be at this point of the year. But I understand our team and I understand that we have seven games left and the college season has one more and it's not even really that. It's just these guys have not stopped since their playoff game or bowl game and then Combine and then pro days and then rookie mini camp, OTAs and then they finally caught a breath, so they haven't stopped for two years. So it's very real, right? So it's recovery, it's sleep, it's us doing a really good job of not just the physical part, but the mental fatigue is very, very real. So how do we change up our meetings? I changed the schedule last week, right? I'm trying to change the stimulus. Are we doing more walkthrough and sitting down in chairs? Like we have to try to figure that out because that's new to me too, having all these young guys play. So for him, it's just the guy does everything he can for his body recovery, physically, mentally, it's still going to take a toll. So we got to help him the best that we can. Just want to see consistency, great effort and continue to learn and do what he's doing, because he's done a nice job alone with all those guys.

You were facing a second-ranked rushing offense in the NFL minus your top three defensive tackles, held them to 95 yards, their yards per carry average was under three until the drive in the fourth quarter. What would you attribute it to that to the most?

Jeff Hafley: I think it was a big team effort. From the front guys, the guys on the edge, they played a lot more snaps than they were used to. And then the interior, they stepped up. I give Sean and Austin and all those guys a lot of credit for all the extra hours that they put in, all the walkthroughs, not only just to learn scheme, but the fundamentals and technique, and then the players for going out and executing it. Thought the linebackers were really big in the game, the way we played in the run defense and the way our safeties inserted and had a ton of tackles. It was a total team effort against, in my opinion, one of the best offensive lines and one of the top one or two backs in the NFL. The way they ran, the way they tackled, the way they stayed in their gaps and played disciplined football. That was something as we sat here last week, I'd be lying to you – we didn't know. You lose three of your interior starters, you never know. And it was very, very encouraging and impressive to see how those guys played, I appreciate that.

Did Kenneth Grant take a step yesterday?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, he did. And he played a lot more snaps. And I think any time you play more snaps and get more experience, you're going to get better. And I think these are a big seven weeks for him to continue to do that because he's going to play a lot. But I did think he took a step yesterday.

Looking at the snaps. Chop, Uche, Cooper, Grant, 74%, 71%, 68%, 67%. Are all those numbers gonna have to come down a little bit?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, but at the same time, we played like 50 plays in the first half. When I looked at that and sat down with the guys at the half and it was close to 50, I mean, there's some games where we played 55, 60 snaps. So we've got to do a better job to play complementary football to get off the field, one on defense, two, offense and special teams, because it all ties in, right? It's a team game, but it's just too many snaps. If you're at 80 snaps at the end of the game, your snaps are going to be high, especially now that we're limited in who's out there. So we need to do a better job of getting that down or the guys are going to wear out. At the same time, it's going to come down to how we practice, how we recover and there's going to be games where they have to do that. So I give them a lot of credit, but there's a lot of reasons that the snap count was high.

Along those same lines, to me one of the biggest areas that Chop has grown has been as a run defender and specifically setting the edge. Just what do you attribute that growth to?

Jeff Hafley: It's what we talked about – if you want to rewind all the way back to OTAs and the training camp and you guys asked about Chop, it's the one thing we talked about. Can he become a complete defender? It's not just a pass rusher. We all see that he had flashes, his get off and his speed, but to us, in order to become a real guy in this league, you got to do it on first, second and third down. We challenged him and he embraced the challenge from the first day we got here, and then he took it from OTAs to training camp to practice and he's continuing to take a lot of pride in it and just the way he practices. There's no surprise to me when a guy goes out during the week and he does it, it's going to show up on Sunday, so give him a lot of credit for that.

Kind of sticking with Chop, he's, I think, No. 1 in pressure rate, No. 1 in pass rush win rate. The guys that he's on par with all have 10.0, 11.5, whatever sacks. Obviously, his are not that high, but like how tight is that margin when you're doing your job, you're weighing your assignment, but maybe the sack numbers aren't there?

Jeff Hafley: Sometimes when you look at those pressures, it's why didn't he get a sack? Did someone else get it? Did the ball come out quick? But if those pressures are creating negative plays and incomplete passes and forced interceptions and third down stops, I mean, ultimately, you're still having success. His sacks will come, and they are coming. I just think as he continues to develop his game, you're going to see more and more. We can do more around him and continue to put him in good positions. Now you guys are seeing we're starting to pressure and do a lot of different things as we have evolved over time and our guys are getting comfortable. We can put him in some cool situations too now to try to get him some more one-on-ones and free him up.

You mentioned the evolution. You guys are evolving obviously, every team does. You guys are included, of course. I guess what's the next logical step? Is there an area that you're like, I really wish we'd evolve here in the next couple of weeks? Do you look at it that grand or is it something you can target and say let's do this?

Jeff Hafley: Here's what I do during the week. I study our last however many games, and I look really hard at what we looked like and what we're doing, and then I try off of that to think of what else we could do, which all looks the same and continue to build off of it. And then I talk to the coaches, and we try to figure out, do you think this is too much, do you think this is too little? So it's in small increments as we go over time and we build off of it. And then when we're ready, we might put it in this week, but maybe we won't run it until two or three weeks from now, because we want to get good enough – how much time do we have to practice it to get ready for it to run in a game? But we have to continue to build. Now as we have had the influx of new players, it's kind of slowed that a little bit because we have to go back to basics to make sure that we can line up and play our fundamentals and techniques in our base defense. But I think that if you don't evolve throughout the year and people get all this tape on you, they're smart coaches, they're going to catch up to you. It's a give and take. With a young team, it's been a little bit slower, but they're really starting to pick it up pretty good.

Josh Allen is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks out there and this defense was able to limit him to zero rushing yards, right? Granted over 300 passing yards, but also in the red zone area, again, the defense showed up, a couple picks as well. What do you attribute this type of defensive performance?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I mean, I agree. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks I've ever watched or had the chance to coach against. We were worried about him running and throwing. A couple of times, he broke the pocket and he threw the ball down the field. They were close on some, we were close on a couple. We talked a lot about, as a staff and as a team last week, about once they get into that fringe area, once they cross that 30-yard line and in, because they're getting down there on everybody, right, and we had to be great in that area of the field. I hate to say you know they're going to get down there, but every week they get into those areas. They're one of the best offenses, if not the No. 1 offense in all football, so that's where we had to be great and we had to stop them. A lot of time, a lot of effort, and then our guys executed at a very high level in those areas yesterday to force them to kick field goals, because those are all four-point plays on those third downs. And if you add them up over time, that's how they're scoring 30 plus points a game. So again, I thought Sean and the guys had a really good plan, and then I thought the players executed at a very high level down there. There was one third down I thought we could have gotten off the field too and they made a good play, but that's going to happen when you're playing against guys like that.

I have a Chris Johnson question that's I guess sort of twofold. Number one, you guys had an uptick in nickel yesterday. I know he stays on the outside of base, he goes inside for the play nickel, but also he leads all rookie cornerbacks with tackles and is ninth among rookies in general with tackles this year. How does his ability to play inside and out and also fit the run and tackle help just expand what you can do defensively?

Jeff Hafley: Just with him inside based on who they have at wideout or teams have at wideout, if you want to play certain coverages, you feel really good about him inside because he's a corner and has a different coverage skill set. We're fortunate we can still do that with him because he still has the ability to tackle on early downs if they run the ball. Sometimes if you put in a cover guy in there because you want to do certain things coverage wise and then they run the ball, you get weaker in the run game. We don't feel that way with Chris. And certain games when they have certain players, we feel it's a better matchup in the pass game. That's one of the reasons we'll go with him on the inside.

You played Darrell Baker Jr. 18 snaps on defense, his first game. A, how do you think he played, and B, what intrigued you and Sully about him back in March?

Jeff Hafley: Very mature, very smart, approaches the game very seriously, has awesome practice habits, plays with great technique. Very quick to pick up on the scheme and understand how to play to the strengths and weaknesses of the scheme. He's a guy you very easily gain trust in, and we were very excited about that. He's always in a good position. He's got good size, he's got good length, he's physical. We love the make up of the player and then the way he played and showed up. Obviously, we'd been practicing him and we felt really comfortable with him the last, I would say, two weeks to get him in the games. It worked out yesterday. We were going to roll him in regardless, so he had earned the right to do that. And we'll continue to do that and play him.

Austin Jackson has had some tough reps. Is there a consideration of a change at the right tackle?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I would say we'll look at the offensive line hard this week. We sat down this morning, we're going to do more this afternoon, and we'll look at everything to see what we need to do to help him more and what we need to do overall. Like I said to you guys yesterday, we'll take a look at what we can do better to help, and then we'll take a look at what we can do overall to play better on offense. So I would say that with all the positions.

Is Kadyn Proctor at tackle not a consideration right now?

Jeff Hafley: I would say conversations have been had, because there's a lot of conversations and I say that to be honest with you. As of right now, I don't see him playing tackle this week. So yeah, that's how I'd answer your question.

Carlson had obviously a couple of 52-yard field goals, three for three. How does a type of performance help a room that had some struggles throughout the beginning of the season?