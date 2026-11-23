Jeff Hafley: First, congrats to the Bills. I mean, it's a great team. It's one of the best teams in the NFL. I thought they coached well, played well. So congratulations to them.

Ultimately does it just come down to taking advantage of opportunities, whether it was the red zone, some of the drops, chances to get picks besides the two you made?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, we had opportunities, you're right. I mean, we dropped some passes. I think we picked them off twice. I thought we busted a coverage and had another chance on that touchdown, where we should have had a guy right there. I thought we went up and guys were trying to make plays on the ball but missed opportunities. I think we were two-of-14 on offense on third down, it's not going to get it done ultimately. I mean the time of possession, 36, almost 37 minutes to 23 minutes against the No. 1 offense in the NFL, it's going to be tough sledding. I think the defense was on the field for 78 plays – 78 plays against the Bills usually equates to 40-plus, 50-plus points, so it's going to be hard. A bunch of three and outs, we couldn't convert. The drops, it would have been a different story, but all that being said, we got the game with 10 minutes left, we're on the 40-yard line and it's a 14-point game and we're driving. So all that being said, we're 40 yards away and all of a sudden it could be a seven-point game. So yeah, missed opportunities, but very proud of the way the guys fought. I know that they say that every week, but I don't think that's common to stay in the fight. We had a lot of injuries coming into the game. I credit the new defensive tackles who came in there, and I thought Austin did a really good job. We held their run game in check for most. It looks like we kind of wore down at the end from just being on the field. I thought we got really good pressure on the quarterback. I mean, we picked him off twice. We hit him. We sacked him. We held them to a lot of field goals. The red zone defense was pretty good, but just not enough to win. So we'll go back to work and keep getting better.

As the offensive evolves, obviously, the next step is getting the ball in the end zone and just settling for field goals for a lot of the times. What does that take? Is it kind of a breakthrough thing, get in there a few times? You did last week, but…

Jeff Hafley: No, it's a difference in the game, right? When you get down there, you got to score touchdowns, especially against a good team like we just played. It's coaching, it's playing, it's everything. Guys got to do their job. We got to be more consistent. We got to be efficient in doing our job on every single play with our assignments. When the opportunities are there, we need to make those plays, but it's everything. We're all in this thing together, but we've got to score touchdowns in the red zone.

Caleb Douglas had a couple of drops during the game. Are those concentration drops, and how do you help a young player work through that?

Jeff Hafley: Each time he came off on the sideline, I gave him a smile and slapped him a five. Young player, it was one of those days. He had a chance to get his hand on a couple of those and shoot, it could have been another huge day for him. It wasn't. You ask about concentration, I'd have to go back and look at each one individually to see what happened on the play. I don't know if that's the case right now to be able to answer that question.

What do you think worked in containing Josh Allen? He didn't run really at all.

Jeff Hafley: Rush plus coverage, I thought Sean and the defensive guys had a really good plan. We pressured him early. We gave him a lot of different looks and then the strain and the speed we were playing with. The games we were running up front, the pressures we hit them on pretty early, so then we were doing a bunch of different things to try to give them different pictures, change the pictures, change the rush up, but rush plus coverage. Again, I think that's a pretty good day against Josh when you get those sacks and the interceptions, and I think it could be better.

Zayne gets the call up with Dante Trader out. Can you assess his play? He had the pick, a sack, I think he had double digit tackles.

Jeff Hafley: Proud of him. Started off, it took him a while to get going, and you could tell things were going fast. He hadn't played in a while, and some of the movements, some of the checks were a little bit off in the beginning. But I even told him coming through, I was just really proud of how he responded, because it could have went the other way, how the game started off for him. But the way he played in the second half, he had the sack, he almost got the ball out, he had the interception, he almost had another one. I'm proud the way he kept fighting, got into the rhythm of the game, and he had a nice game. It's a guy that, if you remember, was playing early in the year and then he wasn't because Trader and then we lose Trader, so it's his time again. But I appreciate him, man. I thought he did a nice job today.

That first touchdown, was it like a play where you referring to that, how the game started for him. Was there a miscommunication there?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, there was. I mean, the coverage we were being in, the backside safety should have pushed over and would have been right there. Just miscommunication and really lack of playing time and things are happening fast. It's on all of us, it's not just on Zayne.

Talk to us about Chop. Flashed in the run game, pass game got a hand on the ball for J-Rod's pick. Just talk about his ability and the positive momentum?

Jeff Hafley: Chop played a great game. Now with the injuries we have, Chop's being forced to play some more big end, where he's not always the rush end, and the way he practiced this week and playing some of the six-techniques and some of the other positions, I gave him credit for doing it. And he was on the field a lot. The pressure that he was able to generate to get to him, even when he didn't get there, changed the game. I think Chop is establishing himself as a really, really good player in this league and I just see him getting better. I know it's hard in there because these guys want to win, but Chop should be really proud of himself today.

There were several of what people call gadget plays. The fake punt worked obviously, led to three points, but you held them pretty good. Defending that stuff, is that more concentration?

Jeff Hafley: On the gadget plays? Yeah, on the fake punt, we had a guy who should have been in man on that play, so we didn't do a good enough job. We didn't execute the play. And they tried a bunch of stuff, you're right. I mean, they had a couple wild formations in there where they were trying to do some stuff. But all that being said, it's our guys communicating, our guys doing their job, but even more importantly, it's the every down stuff where I was proud of. I mean, even the one drive we held them to three-and-out, then they faked a punt, then we stopped them three more plays. We had two three-and-outs on essentially the same drive. To do that to the Bills, that's not easy, especially again when I mean, I think I looked up at halftime and we're at 50 plays. We just, we all as a team, we need to play better.

What do you think of that lining up for the onside kick? Do you think it was just them looking for a certain look?

Jeff Hafley: Sure, probably a better question for their staff than ours. Ultimately, they took a delay, I don't know. Maybe they're trying to get us to – I don't know, I got no idea. They faked a punt, they tried that, they had a bunch of plays up.

You said this is a developmental season. We've seen development in areas today, maybe the run defense, you mentioned Chop, you mentioned the situational defense. You guys have turnovers. What other areas did you see developed? Maybe kickoff return? Where did you see?

Jeff Hafley: I thought defensively you'd say the run game, the pass defense. I mean, maybe the yards aren't there, but I think he threw the ball for over 45 times. So if you throw the ball over 45 times, you're going to get some yards. But the interceptions, we're getting our hand on the football, and I think we were able to generate more pressure. I mean, I felt like he was under pressure a lot. Guys, that's a good team; that's as well-coached and well of a unit of an offensive line as we've played. They have good receivers and the quarterback, so for sure. And then the kick return I thought did a good job, and then let's give our kicker credit. I mean, he came in and he made his field goals and he did a really nice job. So there's definitely improvement there. Development is important to me. These days are hard because we want to win. And I appreciate the way you guys ask me questions and go about these press conferences, but ultimately guys, we want to win and I want to win badly. But I walk into here and I walk out of this stadium, and I believe that we're going to get this thing going and we're going to have a lot of great moments in this stadium. There's going to be a lot of great battles with a really good team, but there is development going on. And I want our guys also to understand that we didn't play good enough today, but there's things there that they should be proud of and I am very proud of. We just got to keep going.

Kyle took a lot of responsibility for the offense not being able to finish. What do you kind of see from his way to respond to that adversity?

Jeff Hafley: Yeah, I appreciate Kyle saying that, but I disagree with him completely. I thought Kyle playing in his second game ever in the NFL against the defense that's played really well – I thought Jimmy Leonhard has done an awesome job the last few weeks in getting that defense, that rush is real. And they got multiple guys that are coming after you, we need to protect better. There's times when he needs to get the ball out. There are times when we need to run our route more precise or they're on time, and then we got to help him out, right? But Kyle can take his part in it. I respect that, but he can't take responsibility for what happened. We're a team and we all do it together, and we got to help him out more. But I will watch the tape, but just watching him go out there and compete today, I got no issues with Kyle.

You touched on it a little bit, but Kenneth Grant and Keith Cooper handling the responsibility of the workload, could you evaluate that?

Jeff Hafley: I mean, they ran for 3.5 a carry. I mean, Keith Cooper and KG hadn't played very much, and now all of a sudden, the amount of reps they played, and then Watts and Jefferson, guys that just got elevated and haven't been here for very long. And then same with the defensive ends, having to play more plays, those guys did a nice job. I thought we talked about Jacob last week having one tackle. I mean, Jacob had a really good game today, the interception, a bunch of tackles. I mean, those guys battled.

Tough sledding for sure for Austin Jackson going against Greg Rousseau, that's obviously a tough matchup. I know you can't always give someone extra attention, but just how'd you kind of assess that and trying to work through that?