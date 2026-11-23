What would you say made it tough today against Buffalo?

Kyle McCord: They're a good team. They're 8-1, 9-1, for a reason. They have a really good front four, really sticky on the backend. Linebackers are really good instinctual players, so they're good across the board on defense, and then at the same time, one of the best offenses in the NFL, so you know you're going to have to put up points to compete. They're a complete team, well coached.

There were a couple of drops in the game. I know Chris Bell had a deep one, maybe Caleb could have scored a touchdown. How do you keep yourself going in general when there are plays left out there? Do you ever just talk to the receiver, try to pick them up?

Kyle McCord: Man, we all got to be better. Obviously you don't want to have those drops, but then there's plays where I could have given them a better ball or made a better read. Just across the board, I feel like everybody would say the same thing. There's a handful of plays that we wish we could have back, but that can't be the theme of the game, 10 guys doing their job and one guy not doing their job, and that's for everybody across the board. I could have been a lot better. It's frustrating, obviously, you don't want to have that, but part of the game and I think that the guys know, like even if something like that happens, I'm coming right back to them. That's not going to skew my decision making whether I want to give a guy another shot.

As this team evolves, obviously a step is putting you the ball in the end zone, not settling for field goals game after game. What does that take and how frustrating can that be when you can drive the ball, but once you get to the red zone…

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I mean you said it, it's frustrating. I think that's something that we got to do a better job, obviously, finishing drives, and I think that goes back to my last point. Every single time, 11 guys doing their job to finish. It's tough, especially once you get down there, there's only so many things you can run. The field shrinks and windows get smaller, guys are playing downhill. Yeah it's tough, but that's the next step for this offense. Moving the ball, that's one thing, but being able to finish drives and put points on the board because it's tough to win games when you're kicking field goals all day.

Is there anything that you see that this offense can definitely rely on at this point?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I think at times we've run the ball really well, at times the pass game has looked really well, so now I think it's just finding that consistency piece. I think once we find that consistency piece in both those, they open up and complement each other. I feel like you just got to keep swinging, keep self-scouting, keep being really tough evaluators, and keep pushing forward.

Where would you say your chemistry is with some of the receivers, because aside from the drops, there were some that maybe were just slightly out of reach, where it's kind of like measuring, figuring out what the spot is that they can catch it at?

Kyle McCord: Yeah, I mean it's an ever-growing process and something that I think obviously the more reps we get together, the more time we spend together, that'll come. Obviously getting here fresh right before the season, not having any of those banked offseason reps doesn't help for that. But I feel like that's something that we got to continue to hammer out in practice, doing extra reps after practice. It'll get there, I'm confident it will. Everywhere I've been, it's kind of the same process of playing with the guys, understanding what their body language is, getting in and out of cuts, being able to play on timing, and it takes time. It takes a lot of time and effort, and we'll get there. I'm confident in that.

What did you see specifically from the Bills defense to make the day kind of tough?

Kyle McCord: A lot of different looks, especially on second-and-long and third down, they threw a lot of good stuff at us. Anytime you're playing behind the sticks, it's not easy. And like I said the first question, their front four is really good and they don't blitz too much, and they rely on those front four guys to get home and create pressure and that's tough when you're playing behind the sticks and they know you're passing the ball. Hats off to them, had a good plan, they did a good job. But at the end of the day, I feel like it comes back to us executing on early downs, putting ourselves in good positions. I feel like when we did move the ball in the few drives where we got points, that was a common theme, having good plays early in downs and being able to stay ahead of the chains.

You mentioned the front four, obviously Greg Rousseauis having a monster season for them. Is he a guy that you're just constantly feeling pressure from him and maybe it makes it difficult to keep the eyes downfield?

Kyle McCord: I wouldn't say that him in particular, it's like you're always weary of him and you got to trust the five in front of you. I feel like it was a collective effort from the guys up front, they did a good job. But again, it makes the d-line's job a lot easier and the offensive line's job a lot harder when we're playing in second-and-long and third-and-long, and those guys are able to just to pin their ears back and not play the run and tee off. So again, I feel like that's something that we can control, being better on early downs.

You talked earlier this week about how your year at Syracuse kind of prepared you for this level. What specifically could you draw on a game like today and just being so close in upstate New York again, did you hear from any of those guys before today's game?