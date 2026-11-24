Since 2000, you are the lone defensive back to have, in one game, 11 tackles, an interception, a sack, three pass breakups. What did that game feel like just going through it, especially after you have been waiting so long to get back into the mix defensively?

Zayne Anderson: Yeah, it's always a blessing when you can go out and play and showcase your skills and your abilities. It was still a frustrating game, the fact we lost. I think as a defense and specifically as a DB unit, one of our goals was to stay focused on the play. I mean, as much as it is to look up at the scoreboard, you don't have too much of an impact on that a lot of times, so it's focusing on each play six seconds at a time. That was kind of my attitude going into this game. It's frustrating losing, obviously, the stats are cool, but ultimately I think the coolest thing is to come out with a win.

I asked the Hafley postgame about your play and then he said especially early on, the way some things were going, it looked like it could have gone the other way. So take us through first the start of the game and maybe some plays not going your way, trying to get back into the rhythm of things and then how you bounce back from that?

Zayne Anderson: Very beginning of the game there was a couple, in my eyes, there was a couple of mis-opps where I had opportunities to go for another pick. Specifically, there was one down in the red zone that Josh threw that I missed that led to points. That was super frustrating, coming off the sideline, I want to throw my helmet on the ground, I hate giving up points after that. A couple of miscommunication things within the backend and the safeties, we take control of that and take accountability for that. But being able to flush all that and move on to the next play, kind of what I said at the beginning of this, is it's one play at a time, move on to the next. I was able to do that, and we were able to move forward. Obviously some little things to clean up throughout the game, but being able to move on past adversity was cool.

Do you think you had a dominant game against Buffalo, because the numbers say that you did?

Zayne Anderson: Yeah, like I said, I felt like it was a good game, but I feel like there's more on the table. I wanted that other pick back. There's a few other things miscommunication-wise that I want back. But overall, being able to bounce back from some adversity, it was good.

Tell me about the secondary overall. There were questions coming into the season at corner and at safety. Through a half-season, you guys have answered those questions in a positive way. How do you view the secondary and what are the two or three most impressive things that you guys have done, do you think?

Zayne Anderson: I mean, we're a really young group, and from the outside, an unexperienced group, and I think from the very beginning of the season, we use that as motivation. We see everything that 'this group is one of the worst groups in the NFL. There's no experience there. We don't have any guys that are paid money here.' I think we've got a group of underdogs and guys whether it's undrafted, overlooked, guys that were injured, and you use that to your advantage. Your back's against the wall, everyone's already counting you out. Let's go prove everybody wrong.

Why does that motivate athletes so much, doubt? Somebody doubts me. It could be somebody insignificant like me, but the doubt seems to get to athletes. Why is that?

Zayne Anderson: Yeah, I think it's a competitor in everybody. A lot of guys have been doubted a lot of time, to be able to flip that and turn the page and say, no, I can do this, and even though you said I can't do this, I can do this. I think everybody in our group does that. I think to answer your question, it's competitor in everybody.

I wanted to actually go back and ask about your rookie year. I'm curious, did you hit a rookie wall and if so, what do you remember about that time period?

Zayne Anderson: Man, it feels like a long time ago. It was about five years ago, I think. I've had talks with some of the guys in our group, specifically with Chris, Michael, it is a long year. You go to look at college right now, they're finishing up conference championships and they're doing things where some of these guys last year were wrapping up their season. I think it just goes to show how much these guys, if you watch how much the young guys are putting into their bodies and preparation. It can kind of become a little monotonous at times, especially when you're not getting the results that you want, but it just comes down to what Coach Hafley preaches, which is sticking to the process. The days are long, but the weeks go by fast and all of a sudden it's Sunday and you got to make sure you're prepared for the opponent in all aspects because otherwise you'll get embarrassed. I think our young guys in the group and throughout our whole team do a good job of preparing the right way. It's been a long season but making sure their bodies and minds are in the right spot.

I know you mentioned those conversations you've had with Chris and Michael. I'm curious, what were some of the tips that you kind of wanted to impart upon them?

Zayne Anderson: I mean, from the get-go, those guys have come in here and have been pros. I've been really impressed by how they carry themselves throughout the building. I'm with those guys a lot, so I specify those two, but the way that they take care of their bodies, the way that they prepare. Michael actually lives in my apartment complex, and he's always hitting me up, 'dude, let's watch film, let's watch this, let's do this, come on.' He's always on top of the ball. I think it's pretty rare you see young guys that have that attitude and approach the game. It's encouraging when young guys are doing that and it's something special about this group.

I think back to Haf at the beginning of the season talking about having really three starters at safety, and obviously two were going to play at a time. Do you see it that, especially after your game, that no matter who's that third safety, who's that quote unquote odd man out, that there won't be a drop off because you guys are just all prepared that way to slide right in?