So early this last game, you're out in the flat and the ball finds you. So take me through just getting that rep early and what it means to show the opponent, all right, like you're going to have to account for the fullback in this game, I'm going to go make that play if you're leaving me out there.

DJ Herman: Yeah, first and foremost, of course, you go into the play, you got to do your assignment. And first assignment was taken care of and then going to then you got to go to the secondary and you got to go to the outlet and be an option for the quarterback. With that, didn't expect to be getting the ball that early, but did our assignment first and got to our secondary route and made an opportunity and got some yards on that play.

The run game, it had this run of five straight 100 yard games. Since then, haven't been able to quite get back to that production level. What are some of the things you're seeing in the run game as far as what you guys could do better or what the opponents are doing against you, et cetera?

DJ Herman: Kind of watching the film over the past couple of games, we have seen that they've loaded the box when it comes to certain personnels. And then, of course, with us, it's IDing and getting our assignments and doing our technique. Going into every week, you got to be better. That comes with being a pro. And you got to fix the things that we need to work on and those things that we need to work on, like I said, with our assignments and techniques and making sure we are on the same page. That's the number one priority.

The loaded boxes that you just mentioned, how much success have defenses had with that? Because we see the numbers and it would be easy for us to associate loaded box and fewer rushing numbers for the Dolphins. Are they directly associated like that?

DJ Herman: Kind of going on the film, kind of seen the last couple of games, it kind of just happens and you got to react to it. We don't really expect it sometimes, but going, like I said, with certain personnels and that's what we have to do. And then, like I said, it's all about just assignment and reading your keys and doing our assignments the right way.

A special teams question for you. I know you guys are young. There's been some frustrations on special teams as far as penalties and the fake punt and all that kind of stuff. Where do you see progress in special teams this season? I know kickoff returns have been better with Kaytron Allen and Jaylen Wright. Where do you see progress with the special teams?

DJ Herman: Yeah, when it comes to just every week, Coach Tabes really hits it on the head with just being consistent and doing your job the right way and doing what we can control. And when it comes to, like you mentioned, KOR and sometimes with kickoff, we got to just do our assignment without acting like robots and actually react. So we're doing more drills with block destruction and making sure we get off blocks and make plays rather than just look at a card, do your assignment, get the call, and then just act like a robot and just make sure you don't mess up. But it's more than that, just playing football and doing the right thing.

You obviously play a very taxing position. I'm sure that you've woken up on a Monday, been a little bit sore. When people talk about that rookie wall, I feel like they sometimes gloss over the physical toll that the NFL season takes on your body. Just how are you preventing that from impacting your availability on Sundays?

DJ Herman: Yeah, absolutely. Just knowing your body. And as a rookie coming in here, you're kind of just new to things like that. Like I will say in college, the training room wasn't really my thing. I kind of did my own thing with recovery and stretching and kind of just not really living in that world. But then you go in as a professional and you notice those things when it comes to the body and the way you go about your business every day, what you eat, that all is kind of taxing on you. And then you learn things here and there. And then with me, with how I recover my body, it's what I like. It's with the hot tubs and the cold tubs and the sauna, make sure my body's warm, more stretching. So after multiple weeks of just kind of getting into a groove and making sure that what works and what doesn't, you kind of just get a basis of like, all right, this works and this doesn't.

Was there a particular moment that, throughout this season where you're like, oh, I might need to start taking this a little bit seriously?

DJ Herman: Yeah, definitely. When it comes to, I feel like in the first couple of weeks of the season, you're kind of like, all right, you're going full speed and you're kind of doing your thing and it comes to hitting guys and then come, I guess in the middle of those three or four weeks, you're like, all right, now body's kind of hurting. I'm kind of doing a little less than what I should have. And you kind of do more than what works and what doesn't. And then kind of like now where you kind of have your days, you're like, all right, cool, I'm gonna be sore in these next couple of days. I'm gonna do a little extra on this day. And then come Saturday, you're close to 100% that you can just go out on Sunday.

You probably know the Jets have a fullback who kicks off. I suggested to Coach Tabor that he'd let you try it on a Friday. Has that happened and have you ever kicked the ball?

DJ Herman: I have never kicked the ball, no, but I will most certainly try. I saw that film on social media and I would definitely take consideration with that to see what we can do.

So the Hermanator is my favorite 2026 Dolphins nickname. I'll ask you about that in a second, but is there another guy that has an under the radar nickname that everyone uses?

DJ Herman: Tabes has a bunch of nicknames. They're all good. He uses them every single day. I would probably say either the Frenchman with Greg Dulcich and then the Englishman with Seydou Traore, he says those a lot and those are definitely top three for me.

So how can you live up to the Hermanator name?

DJ Herman: Just being who I am pretty much, just going in each and every single day, getting better. And then just kind of my personality, just smiles all around and making sure I do the right thing. And then just never change that. Ups or downs with the season, that's what happens. But you still have a smile on your face and making sure you're happy to see everybody in the building.

I've got a kind of out-of-the-box question. As a rookie, I'm wondering if you've had a chance to enjoy some of the venues that you've played in. Y'all have been in some good places, Vegas, Buffalo, Minneapolis, some really good stadiums. Do you ever take time to kind of look around and take out your phone pregame or anything like that? Do you enjoy a venue?

DJ Herman: Absolutely. When it comes to routine, we talk about routine, so every game right before we get to the stadium, I kind of just be one with the earth, take off my shoes, kind of walk the field barefoot, kind of just embrace where we are. Like Vegas was a surreal experience. I'm from there and I was raised there and definitely first game coming back home was definitely something special. So that was kind of – watching from the stadium, watching many Raiders games prior and kind of being on the field actually playing is probably the most surreal experience. And then I will say this last game, Buffalo, the new stadium with the amount of atmosphere and the way their fans are, it's kind of surreal. It's a once in a lifetime experience.

How long have you been doing the barefoot walk? Because you know Aaron Brewer does that. So how long have you been doing it?