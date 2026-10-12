Transcript: C Aaron Brewer Press Conference - October 12

How's your body feeling in Week 5?

Aaron Brewer: It ain't too bad. Legs a little sore from dealing with big boy all yesterday, but I'm feeling good.

Just what happened on the QB sneak? What's the coaching point there, because it seems like he hopped over you? I've never seen that before.

Aaron Brewer: That was just a good play by him. He timed up the snap pretty good. Probably just play with the cadence a little bit to get him, so he's just not just so ready and on edge. That's probably it.

With this being the bye week as a natural time for assessment and self scouting, what's your assessment of the team in general and the offensive line, particularly with the run game, which has gotten going pretty well?

Aaron Brewer: Just to keep building on the good stuff we're doing right now and eliminate the bad. Just eliminate the minimum mistakes we've been making here and there, the penalties and the things that keep us behind the sticks.

And the o-line? I mean, the run game 200 yards after 119 and 121.

Aaron Brewer: I feel like we've just been seeing glimpse of it week by week and it's been getting better over time. We're doing something good right now, so just lean into it and keep getting better.

How do you think Jarrett did when he went in for Jonah and how the o-line responded to that?

Aaron Brewer: I think JK played great when he came in. Like his first run play, he pancaked Dexter Lawrence. So to come in cold start and that's how you come out, that's a great game. He finished the game pretty solid. He held his own.

What have you noticed about, whether the way he runs or what he adds to offense, in Ollie Gordon II since his kind of elevated role?

Aaron Brewer: I feel with just anybody, the more reps you get, the more comfortable you get. And also, you see a lot of his runs, it's like they coming downhill, he hit it and going right now. And so with Ollie, he's that type of back. He's a power back and he's explosive at the same time. So when he hit the hole, he created that separation, making that explosive play and he can run through arm tackles and make good plays.

Was yesterday's heat and humidity like different? I know it was the hottest that it's ever been in an October game. Or was it just kind of like you go through what an early season home game feels like?

Aaron Brewer: No, that wasn't a regular season home game. It definitely was a little warm out there yesterday. So yeah, you could feel it all day.

You're usually an even-keel guy for the most part with a smile on your face, but is there any level of frustration for you for the way that the team has been playing, not responding, not executing I should say?

Aaron Brewer: It's a little frustration there, but I try to look at it as glass half full. We lost five but I've seen progress within the five and we got 12 more games, so me I'm always looking at the positive outcome. So 12-5 sounds amazing, there's a lot more we can do on the back end.

A lot of times we hear about the term a player-led team. What does that mean to you and is this team too young to be player-led?

Aaron Brewer: No, not at all, because when you come in, you don't know what you don't know. And so with some of the guys we got here now, like with me, Zach Sieler, De'Von Achane, Jordyn Brooks, and the other vets around on the team, you get to see how different guys carry themselves. You see how guys prepare. You see how me or Jordyn Brooks, we stay level-headed throughout the game to where we can play solid football for four quarters. So as a rookie, that's something great to see, and that's on us to continue to lead and show them the way and show them an example of how it's going to be. Because you got these rookies right now – it's Week 5 going to Week 6. This is nowhere near like the college season, it's a lot longer. And so they're going to hit that rookie wall at some point. And they're going to hit that rookie wall and they're going to need some guidance, so that's what we're here for.

What's been your advice to the guys as they enter on like their first bye week of their NFL career? What's been your advice to some of the rookies about how to handle this?

Aaron Brewer: Just stay proactive. Don't let the bye week think like that it's a literal bye week of just sitting around not doing nothing. Stay moving, stay in your playbook. It's a time to get ahead on the next week. Yeah, get away from it a little bit, relax, but also keep moving, stay in your playbook, and stay prepared for next week.

From the evolution of when you first began to now where you are in terms of learning how to treat your body, what was that process like for you?

Aaron Brewer: I'd say in the beginning, I was just trying out different routines that I've seen older guys have. And so I see guys right after practice, they're going hot tub, cold tub, but some guys just go straight cold tub. In that process, seeing what worked for other guys and then incorporating it into my routine and seeing what I liked best.

The team is tied for fifth in the league in yards per rush at 4.9. Do you think that's something that you guys can lean on for this whole season, the fact that you're going to be successful in the running game?