Transcript: ILB Jordyn Brooks Press Conference - October 11

Read the full transcript from ILB Jordyn Brooks' media availability on October 11, 2026.
Can you describe what you were feeling, what you were going through, going out of the game and then coming back in?
Jordyn Brooks: I was dealing with a foot issue, trying to get back in the game. Eventually, I was able to get back. It's part of the game; you get nicked up, you get banged up. That's all that was.
As a leader of this team, how do you deal with the frustration? How can you help your teammates deal with that while also keeping yourselves accountable after five weeks of that result? What can the bye week do to reset?
Jordyn Brooks: I think you just keep going. There's nothing you can do about what's already happened. We've lost five in a row, so I think this bye week will be good for us if we treat it the right way. Use that time to self-reflect. You know what I mean? Everybody look at what you can do better individually and use that time to rest and recover and kind of reset like you said and try to come back to the next half of the season and put on a better result.
Do you think that you guys are understanding what your identity is after five games?
Jordyn Brooks: No, I feel like if you don't win, like you don't really have an identity yet. You know what I mean? So I think that one thing we can hang our hat on is that we play tough. I don't think anybody is out there just not giving 100% effort. One thing that I know for sure is from this group that we're going to fight to the end. But right now, we're trying to find out who we are, how we're going to win these games, how we're going to pull through at the end of the game when we needed it. Like I said, this bye week will be good for us.