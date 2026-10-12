Transcript: ILB Jordyn Brooks Press Conference - October 11

Can you describe what you were feeling, what you were going through, going out of the game and then coming back in?

Jordyn Brooks: I was dealing with a foot issue, trying to get back in the game. Eventually, I was able to get back. It's part of the game; you get nicked up, you get banged up. That's all that was.

As a leader of this team, how do you deal with the frustration? How can you help your teammates deal with that while also keeping yourselves accountable after five weeks of that result? What can the bye week do to reset?

Jordyn Brooks: I think you just keep going. There's nothing you can do about what's already happened. We've lost five in a row, so I think this bye week will be good for us if we treat it the right way. Use that time to self-reflect. You know what I mean? Everybody look at what you can do better individually and use that time to rest and recover and kind of reset like you said and try to come back to the next half of the season and put on a better result.

Do you think that you guys are understanding what your identity is after five games?