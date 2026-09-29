Transcript: WR Malik Washington Press Conference - September 28

Hafley was telling us that even with Achane out, you guys want to be a run-first team. Tell me about that mentality that's kind of ingrained in you guys to be run-first?

Malik Washington: I think that kind of just speaks a little bit to our physicality and how we want to play, how we want to present ourselves on Sundays. I think we want to lean on our o-line, we want to lean on our players just to be physical up front and move the ball forward.

What were you thinking as you have one running back go down, another one's cramping, all of a sudden you're emergency third running back out there?

Malik Washington: My job is just to be prepared and go out there and try to help the team as best I can. Unfortunate for De'Von, we're praying for him, wishing a speedy recovery, but guys got to go and we got to continue the game. We got to continue to play football.

How much had you worked on that in practice to give Coach Hafley, everyone else, the confidence in you that, okay, we only need the two active tailbacks and we can count on Malik if it came to that?

Malik Washington: We don't spend a ton of time on stuff like that, like the worst case. We don't spend a ton of time on it, but like I said, just being prepared whenever my name's called.

How many spots can you play?

Malik Washington: I think I could play a lot, man. I still throw the ball. I still keep my arm warm just in case, so I'm prepared for whatever.

So you can play all three receiver positions. I'm assuming you could play H-back, well running back now, and I'm assuming you would know some of the quarterback stuff. When's the last time you threw a ball?

Malik Washington: In a game, it'd probably is sometime in college.

What position did you play in high school?

Malik Washington: I was like quarterback kind of, receiver. I didn't start playing receiver until late. I actually started off at DB and then I started playing little quarterback and then started playing receiver late.

Why are Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon ready for this increased workload?

Malik Washington: I think those guys prepared as if they've been the one since we've gotten here. Since I got here as a rookie, Jaylen Wright's been putting in the work. Obviously, when Ollie got here a year later, he's been putting in the work, so those guys have already been prepared for that moment. They've been grinding like they were the one, so now it's just the time for them to showcase that.

Just from a human perspective, you mentioned prayers being with De'Von Achane, but just your relationship with him and seeing him go down like that and knowing what's ahead of him?

Malik Washington: I feel like our relationship has only grown this year, I've gotten a lot of chances to spend a lot of time with him. Knowing the kind of person he is, the kind of player he is, we were excited for him to reach all the limits he wanted to reach this year. Obviously it's very unfortunate that he isn't able to do that, but still a good person, a good player, and I'm excited for his future still.

Through three games, how do you like the progression of the offense? That first drive you guys go 17 plays, and then even after Achane goes out, you guys are still able to hit some big shots downfield. It didn't really look like it took you out of what you wanted to do. So where do you think the offense is right there?

Malik Washington: I think we've made a ton of progress and I say that, but I recognize that there's still a long way to go. We got to clean up our penalties. We got to play a little bit cleaner football. We got to be on our assignments, and I think we still can earn some growth in that area and we'll continue to work on that throughout the weeks.

With Caleb Douglas also out, a big Chris Bell game, what did you see out of him?

Malik Washington: Chris is just getting better each and every time he touches the field. Just getting healthier, figuring out things, understanding the playbook, understanding where you're supposed to be and just recognizing his game and gaining more confidence. He's getting better as the weeks go on.

Then as far as Kevin Coleman, also increased reps for him. Where have you seen him grow?

Malik Washington: We just got done talking about it. He's getting open. He's finding ways to make plays. He's doing good things in the blocking game. I think for all three of those guys, Caleb included, they're just growing throughout their time here.

Tell me about the kickoff return game. You guys had success yesterday, alternate personnel. You've had DJ Herman back there. You and Jaylen have been back there, Jaylen wasn't there yesterday. What do you think of kickoff returns and how tough is it with the change of personnel?