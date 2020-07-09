Know The Enemy: Dolphins 2020 October Opponents

After a pair of challenging seasons faced with adversity, everything clicked in 2019 for Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. One of the NFL's premier offensive minds utilized two back sets, constant pre-snap motion, and a phenomenal dual-purpose tight end to dominate on the scoreboard. The defense did its part with an unrelenting front four capable of generating constant pressure without committing blitzers.

The engineer of Shanahan's zone-heavy run scheme that creates passing windows with misdirection and perpetual shifting is Jimmy Garappolo, who is entering his fourth year by the bay. In 2019, Garappolo once again eclipsed eight yards per pass while setting career-highs in every major statistical category.

The San Francisco backfield is an enigma. The two largest contracts belong to fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Jerrick McKinnon – the latter missing all of 2018 and 2019 with injuries. Matt Breida is now in Miami but the depth remains endless. Raheem Mostert averaged 5.6 yards per carry with 10 total touchdowns while Tevin Coleman chipped in with 544 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. Nobody ran more 21-personnel (2 RBs, 1 TE, 2 WRs) than San Francisco's 28 percent clip, per Sharp Football Stats.

The catalyst for both the running and passing game is tight end George Kittle, who takes more pride in finishing blocks through the whistle than his All-Pro receiving production. The Niners ran the ball more than passes attempted and led the NFC with 2,305 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns last year. Kittle graded as PFF's 5th-best run blocking tight end and No. 1 overall at his position by a wide margin.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a foot injury that could sideline the 2019 Rookie of the Year candidate for the first chunk of the season. Filling that void, along with the departure of Emmanuel Sanders, is first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk. The former Arizona State Sun Devil excels both in the vertical game and creating yardage after the catch – both staples under Shanahan.