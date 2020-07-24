Know The Enemy: December Opponents

The offensive line remains largely intact from last season. Cincinnati's 2019 first-round pick, Jonah Williams, missed his rookie season with an injury, but will take over for Cordy Glenn at left tackle. Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban said Williams was the best of his loaded 2019 draft class. Mike Jordan, Trey Hopkins and Xavier Su'a-Filo make up the interior of the line while 2019 undrafted free agent Fred Johnson will compete with incumbent starter Bobby Hart for the right tackle job.

On the defensive line, Geno Atkins has been a dominant force from day one. Over a 10-year career, Atkins has compiled 593 quarterback pressures and 279 run stops, including 53 pressures and 28 run stops last season. Now, Atkins has another imposing presence inside by way of free agent acquisition D.J. Reader. A 347-pound tree stump against the run, Reader racked up career-highs in run stops (35) and pressures (36) in 2019.

The Bengals front features waves of edge rushers. Sam Hubbard is a stout, technically-sound player with elite athletic traits (9.82 RAS courtesy of Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Scorecard). He broke through in a big way in 2019 with 49 pressures and 42 run stops. The only edge rusher with more pressures (51) and sacks (10) for the Bengals was Carlos Dunlap.

A clear organizational goal this offseason was to get faster at the second level of defense. The Bengals drafted three linebackers (Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey) with better 40-yard dash times than the two highest snap-takers for the 2019 Bengals.

This free agency period was arguably the most aggressive in the Mike Brown era, particularly in the secondary. Among the 20 slot corners with the most reps at the position in 2019, free agent signing Mackensie Alexander permitted the fifth-lowest passer rating against. Safety Von Bell was PFF's premier run-defending safety last year with New Orleans. He made 24 run stops and was the only safety with a grade better than 90.0. Cincinnati signed a third starter in the defensive backfield in Trae Waynes. He'll pair with incumbent William Jackson as the perimeter corners. Over a three-year career, Jackson has 23 pass breakups and a passer rating against of only 84.4. Jessie Bates is a former baseball star who showcases his center field range on the football field. He has six interceptions and 10 pass breakups in his two-year career.

The Bengals added a significant amount of talent this offseason. Burrow's accelerated acclimation, better offensive line play and reinforcements to the back seven on defense are all critical elements to the Bengals making considerable strides in Year 2 under Zac Taylor.