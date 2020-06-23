Know the Enemy: Dolphins 2020 September Opponents

Buffalo Bills

2019 Record: 10-6 (AFC Wildcard Round Exit)

2019 Offensive Rank: 23rd

2019 Defensive Rank: 2nd

2020 First-Round Draft Pick: None (DE A.J. Epenesa selected 54th overall)

Key Veteran Additions: WR Stefon Diggs, DT Vernon Butler, DE Mario Addison, CB Josh Norman

ESPN Continuity Ranking: 1st in NFL, 88% snaps returning

When Sean McDermott arrived in Buffalo, the Bills were unceremonious owners of professional sports' longest playoff drought. With two trips to January football in three years, and the highest percentage of returning snaps from a talented roster, Year 4 could provide the payoff of a gradual climb up the standings under the rebuild of new management.

The architect of many top defenses in Carolina tried his expertise as the head coach in Western New York and has provided similar returns. The Bills were second in total defense and scoring defense last season, and will return Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier along with 10 starters on that side of the ball (80.4 percent of the defensive snaps).

The star of the group is 2019 All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White. Selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, White has a career passer rating against of just 62.0 and has snatched 12 interceptions compared to five touchdowns allowed. He's solid in all phases of the game and brings an infectious energy to a talented Bills secondary.

The hits keep coming in that last line of defense for Buffalo with arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. Micah Hyde was the steal of free agency in 2017, as he's started 47 games the last three years in Buffalo with 20 pass breakups and eight interceptions. Ball production is a trend in the Bills secondary as Hyde's running mate – Jordan Poyer – has 11 interceptions and 22 pass breakups over the same three-year timeline.

Two more stars-in-the-making, playing on rookie contracts, set the tone up front. Last year's first-round pick Ed Oliver had six sacks, 31 QB pressures and 23 run stops as a rookie and offers the versatility to play any position along the defensive line. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is equipped to carry the water on three downs in his own right. A modern day size-speed player, Edmunds picked off two passes, defended 12 more, forced two fumbles and made 121 tackles with two sacks as a rookie in 2018. Despite a drop off in volume numbers in 2019, Edmunds put together a Pro Bowl season in Year 2.

Any NFL roster has holes heading into the season – at the very least questions marks. But for the Buffalo defense, you'd have to squint to find them. Star Lotulelei is as durable as they come and effective clogging running lanes. Edges Trent Murphy and Mario Addison give Buffalo even more pass rush prowess alongside last year's team leader in pressures, Jerry Hughes.