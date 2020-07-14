Know The Enemy: Dolphins November Opponents

For the Rams to return to form as NFC Champions, Goff has to play at a high level, with a lot of that production stemming from play action passing. Goff led the NFL each of the last two years in passing yardage on play action. In 2018, Goff's 115.0 passer rating on play action ranked seventh among qualifying passers. Last year, Goff's play-action passer rating dropped to 85.9 – 24th among qualifying passers.

Todd Gurley's presence might've had something to do with the drop in play-action production. Gurley is in Atlanta now as the Rams shift towards 2020 second-round pick Cam Akers and 2019 third-rounder Darrell Henderson. Per Pro Football Focus, Akers forced 76 missed tackles in 2019 at Florida State, tied for seventh-most in college football.

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods form a deadly, complementary receiving duo. Kupp notched his first career 1,000-yard receiving season despite a torn ACL in December. Of his 1,161 yards last season, 861 came from the slot – tops in the NFL. McVay's offense is generally designed to create slot production. A lot of condensed formations and "nasty" splits (aligned inside the numbers) allowed Woods to generate the 15th-most yards in the NFL from the slot. In total, Woods put together his second consecutive 1,000-yard season as the Rams top target (139) in 2019. Josh Reynolds is the favorite to win the other starting spot in McVay's 11-personnel-heavy offense; rookie Van Jefferson is also in the fold.

The tight end position features another dynamic duo. Tyler Higbee was PFF's third-highest graded receiving tight end in 2019 while Gerald Everett checked in at No. 9. The pair accounted for 1,142 receiving yards last season.

The majority of the offense is back including all five starters on the offensive line. The veteran of the group, 38-year-old Andrew Whitworth, and Austin Blythe are the only projected starters who played more than 56 percent of the 2019 snaps. Whitworth allowed only one sack on 710 pass blocking reps while Blythe surrendered two on 649 reps.

On defense, everything starts with Aaron Donald. Since entering the league in 2014, Donald has finished as PFF's No. 1 interior defensive linemen every year sans his rookie season (second behind J.J. Watt in 2014). Donald has logged a remarkable 499 quarterback pressures and 252 run stops over his brilliant six-year career. A'Shawn Robinson comes over from Detroit to give L.A. arguably the NFL's best front-three in odd fronts.

A position of constant turnover recently for the Rams is linebacker. Off the edge, new Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley will call upon free agent Leonard Floyd, rookie Terrell Lewis and incumbent Samson Ebukam as his primary edge rushers. Floyd matched his career high with 39 quarterback pressures last year while Ebukam notched a career-high five sacks in 2019.

Jalen Ramsey came over in a mid-season trade last October. In his four-year career, Ramsey has put the clamps on opposing receivers to the tune of a 76.3 passer rating against. He's a cornerstone player that can disrupt the league's best receivers at the line, defend the run and generate takeaways. The incumbent corner with the most snaps for L.A. in 2019 is Troy Hill. On 327 coverage snaps, opposing quarterbacks were limited to a 54.7 passer rating when targeting Hill. The big camp question comes in the slot, where the Rams will have to replace longtime starter Nickell Robey-Coleman. David Long is next in line to join Ramsey and Hill in the starting lineup, but the trio combined for only 157 slot snaps last year.

The safety jobs are written down in pen. John Johnson was lost for the season after the Rams sixth game and the defense never recovered. His first two years in the league, Johnson made 59 run stops and intercepted six passes. Taylor Rapp is a versatile, intelligent player with elite change-of-direction skills (evident by his 6.82 3-cone time at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine). Rapp had 35 run stops and just six missed tackles last season.

It's a different looking Rams squad in 2020 as the organization looks for different avenues to round out the roster. Snead has done a terrific job in the draft while McVay is among the NFL's best offensive minds. Rekindling the run game and identifying a complement to Donald off the edge would go a long way towards getting L.A. back to the postseason.