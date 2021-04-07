2021 Miami Dolphins Draft Party presented by Pepsi to be Hosted at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they will host its 2021 Draft Party presented by Pepsi on Thursday, April 29 at Hard Rock Stadium. Fans will have access to stadium and locker room tours, on-field activations and an apparel sale benefitting the Miami Dolphins Foundation. The party will also feature a live stage show with live analysis from Dolphins analysts and conversations with current players, alumni and special guests throughout the night.

"We're excited to return to hosting our annual party at Hard Rock Stadium and create an exciting atmosphere for the first night of the draft," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Marketing Laura Sandall said. "The party will be a socially distanced experience, offer fun activities for fans of all ages and be a great way to welcome new players to our Dolphins family."

Additionally, the team will live stream the draft party's stage show on YouTube for fans celebrating at home.