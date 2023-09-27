Achane Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win vs. Denver. 

It's Achane's first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor and he becomes the first Dolphins running back to win the award since Jay Ajayi did so three times during the 2016 season.

Achane had a record-setting performance in Miami's historic victory over Denver. The running back broke Miami's single-game rushing record by a rookie with 203 yards on 18 carries (11.3 avg.). The 203 rushing yards were tied for the seventh-most in a game in franchise history. It was the most yards by an NFL player in his first or second career game since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Achane totaled four touchdowns – two rushing and two receiving – tying another team record. He and running back Raheem Mostert became the second pair of teammates in NFL history to each have four touchdowns in a game, joining Kansas City running backs Priest Holmes and Derrick Blaylock, who did so on Oct. 24, 2004 vs. Atlanta.

Achane was part of an offense that set team records for points (70), total yards (726) and rushing yards (350) in the win. Miami's 70 points were the most by an NFL team since 1966 and the 726 total yards were the second-most in league history. 

Achane is the first Dolphins rookie since Olivier Vernon in 2012 to win an AFC Player of the Week award. Vernon earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in Week 8 of the 2012 season at the N.Y. Jets. The last Dolphins rookie to win an AFC Offensive Player of the Week award was Karim Abdul-Jabbar, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his first career game in Week 1 of the 1996 season vs. New England.

This is the second AFC Offensive Player of the Week award for the Dolphins this season after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earned the honor in Week 1 at the L.A. Chargers. The last time the Dolphins won two AFC Offensive Player of the Week Awards in a three-week span was in 2016, when quarterback Matt Moore earned the honor in Week 15 at the N.Y. Jets and Ajayi won the award in Week 16 at Buffalo.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Two for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated wide receiver Robbie Chosen and linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released tackle James Tunstall from the practice squad and signed tackle Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released safety Joshua Kalu from the practice squad and signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart and safety Verone McKinley III to the practice squad.
news

Brightline Kicks Off Football Season with Miami Dolphins End Zone Express

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, announced its partnership with Hard Rock Stadium providing dedicated transportation options for all Miami Dolphins home games throughout the 2023 football season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster, waived safety Verone McKinley III and more.
news

Mr. Meat Master Brings First-of-its-Kind Butcher Shop to Hard Rock Stadium

Mr. Meat Master, the world-renowned quality beef distributor and newest partner of the Miami Dolphins, is bringing its cuts of premium beef to create the first-ever butcher shop at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at the L.A. Chargers.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Goode for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Ferguson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed long snapper Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

MSC Cruises Announces New Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Dolphins Ahead of the 2023 Football Season

MSC Cruises is teaming up with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium for a multi-year partnership ahead of the 2023 football season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and released defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad.
