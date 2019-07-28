Offensive Staff Adjusting Without Jim Caldwell's Presence

“Certainly, we miss Jim Caldwell,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said after practice Sunday. “He’s a wonderful coach, and an even better human being. We miss him as a person and he is a valuable member of our staff. But one of the great things about our staff is we have a lot of experience on the offensive staff. We’re going to use the entire staff in different roles in different ways, and use their strengths because we certainly have a strong staff, and I really look forward working with all those guys.”

Head Coach Brian Flores said at the start of training camp that every coach on the offensive staff would be asked to do a little more to make up for the absence of Caldwell.

One of those coaches is assistant QB coach Jerry Schuplinski.

“The good thing about working with Jim for four months together is we built a great relationship,” Schuplinski said. “He’s someone that I really respect on a personal level and then getting to work with him has been really good. I think we were kind of working together as a unit anyway, which has been really beneficial to us. As sad as we are not to have him here right now, I think we just kind of took it as business as usual minus one guy. I wish he was here, but that’s just the case.”