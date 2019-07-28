Sunday, Jul 28, 2019 12:23 PM

19 Observations From Sunday's Practice In Pads

Observations from the fourth practice of training camp:

  • The Dolphins practiced in full pads for the second consecutive day, although Albert Wilson again was limited to individual work.
  • WR Albert Wilson practiced for a second consecutive day.
  • LB Chase Allen did not practice, and the same applied for the three players on PUP — TE Dwayne Allen, LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
  • TE Clive Walford left practice accompanied by trainers.
  • QB Josh Rosen connected on long TD passes to Kenny Stills and Isaiah Ford in WR-DB one-on-one drills.
  • RB Kenyan Drake had a nice run up the middle on the first play of 11-on-11s.
  • The entire team huddled in the middle of one of the practice fields midway through practice.
  • CB Xavien Howard broke up a pass and almost had an interception when he cut in front of Kenny Stills in team drills.
  • LBs Andrew Van Ginkel and Terrill Hanks both had impressive tackles in a goal-line tackling drill; WR Preston Williams easily got into the end zone.
  • RB Kalen Ballage dove to catch a pass from Josh Rosen in the end zone in a 7-on-7 drill.
  • WR DeVante Parker did a good job of getting his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone while catching a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in 11-on-11s.
  • All the defensive players ran jogged to the TNT (Takes No Talent) wall during team drills after there appeared to be a problem with substitutions.
  • After the jog, the entire defensive unit huddled.
  • WR Preston Williams caught an easy touchdown pass after a coverage mix-up in team drills.
  • TE Mike Gesicki caught a red-zone touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
  • WR Saeed Blacknall snagged a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone when he reached out with his left hand and cradled the ball in.
  • LB Raekwon McMillan stuffed RB Kalen Ballage in a goal-line drill.
  • All the offensive unit later took their turn with a jog to the wall after a false start in a goal-line drill.
  • The defensive unit, coaches included, did a second jog to the TNT wall during the goal-line drill.
  • The offensive players did push-ups after an incomplete pass in the goal-line drill.

