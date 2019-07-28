19 Observations From Sunday's Practice In Pads

Observations from the fourth practice of training camp:
- The Dolphins practiced in full pads for the second consecutive day, although Albert Wilson again was limited to individual work.
- WR Albert Wilson practiced for a second consecutive day.
- LB Chase Allen did not practice, and the same applied for the three players on PUP — TE Dwayne Allen, LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
- TE Clive Walford left practice accompanied by trainers.
- QB Josh Rosen connected on long TD passes to Kenny Stills and Isaiah Ford in WR-DB one-on-one drills.
- RB Kenyan Drake had a nice run up the middle on the first play of 11-on-11s.
- The entire team huddled in the middle of one of the practice fields midway through practice.
- CB Xavien Howard broke up a pass and almost had an interception when he cut in front of Kenny Stills in team drills.
- LBs Andrew Van Ginkel and Terrill Hanks both had impressive tackles in a goal-line tackling drill; WR Preston Williams easily got into the end zone.
- RB Kalen Ballage dove to catch a pass from Josh Rosen in the end zone in a 7-on-7 drill.
- WR DeVante Parker did a good job of getting his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone while catching a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in 11-on-11s.
- All the defensive players ran jogged to the TNT (Takes No Talent) wall during team drills after there appeared to be a problem with substitutions.
- After the jog, the entire defensive unit huddled.
- WR Preston Williams caught an easy touchdown pass after a coverage mix-up in team drills.
- TE Mike Gesicki caught a red-zone touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
- WR Saeed Blacknall snagged a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone when he reached out with his left hand and cradled the ball in.
- LB Raekwon McMillan stuffed RB Kalen Ballage in a goal-line drill.
- All the offensive unit later took their turn with a jog to the wall after a false start in a goal-line drill.
- The defensive unit, coaches included, did a second jog to the TNT wall during the goal-line drill.
- The offensive players did push-ups after an incomplete pass in the goal-line drill.