Adolphus Washington Signing Grows Ohio State-Dolphins Connection

New Dolphins defensive lineman Adolphus Washington obviously had some familiarity with his new team from his time with the Buffalo Bills, but he had a deeper connection than that.
Before becoming a third-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 NFL draft, Washington was a standout for the Ohio State Buckeyes on a defense that included new Dolphins teammates Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker.
In Washington’s final season at Ohio State, he had 49 tackles, including seven for loss, four sacks and an interception.
McMillan led the team in tackles as a sophomore that year with 119, while Baker was a backup as a freshman.
Also on that 2015 Ohio State team was offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, the Dolphins’ sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft.
Washington was signed by the Dolphins on Thursday. He comes to Miami with 21 career starts in 35 NFL games. He appeared in one game with Buffalo and four with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve in late November.