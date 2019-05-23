Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:00 AM

Dolphins Sign Adolphus Washington, Waive James Burgess

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Adolphus Washington and waived linebacker James Burgess.

Washington is entering his fourth NFL season and has appeared in 35 games with 21 starts during his career. He’s totaled 62 tackles (38 solo), 4.5 sacks and three passes defensed. Washington originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by Buffalo in the 2016 NFL draft and played for the Bills from 2016-18. He also appeared in four games with Cincinnati in 2018.

Burgess re-joined the Dolphins as a practice squad signee on Dec. 4, 2018. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 6, 2016. Burgess has played in 17 career games with 11 starts, all for Cleveland. He’s totaled 77 career tackles (49 solo), four sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Adolphus Washington DT 6-4 295 11/24/94 4 Ohio State '16 Cincinnati, Ohio FA, '19

