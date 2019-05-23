Dolphins Sign Adolphus Washington, Waive James Burgess

Washington is entering his fourth NFL season and has appeared in 35 games with 21 starts during his career. He’s totaled 62 tackles (38 solo), 4.5 sacks and three passes defensed. Washington originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by Buffalo in the 2016 NFL draft and played for the Bills from 2016-18. He also appeared in four games with Cincinnati in 2018.