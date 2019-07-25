Albert Wilson Returns To Practice In Limited Capacity

Wilson wasn’t about to make predictions as to when he might be ready to practice on a full basis or how many preseason games, if any, he would play. He said he was leaving everything up to the coaches and training staff but will be ready whenever his number is called.

“When he lets me go, I’m ready to go,” Wilson said. “We’re on a timeline. We’re just going to stick to it. We’re going to take it day by day and get ready for whatever comes.”

Wilson admitted it has been difficult watching his teammates go through full practices, starting last October after his injury through this spring and now the opening of training camp.

But he’s got the bigger picture in mind.