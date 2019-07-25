12 Observations From Training Camp Day One

Here are my 12 observations from the first practice of Training Camp:
- TE Mike Gesicki made a great one-handed catch in a one-on-one passing drill to beat tight coverage by Bobby McCain in the end zone.
- WR Jakeem Grant followed shortly thereafter with a one-handed catch of his own in the end zone.
- WR DeVante Parker caught a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in team drills while falling.
- LB Jerome Baker got around the corner in a team drill for what would have been a sack.
- TE Clive Walford made a nice leaping catch of a Jake Rudock pass in team drills.
- WR Albert Wilson, who missed all of the spring while recovering from a hip injury, took part in practice on a limited basis.
- Parker made a nice contested catch in the end zone in a seven-on-seven drill despite tight coverage by CB Eric Rowe.
- Rookie DB Montre Hartage had an interception in the end zone in a seven-on-seven drill.
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to WR Kenny Stills on red-zone plays twice in a three-play sequence. Stills made a nice adjustment on a high-arching throw on the second one.
- Fitzpatrick later connected with WR Isaiah Ford for another touchdown in a red-zone drill.
- TE Nick O’Leary had a nice touchdown catch on a pass from QB Josh Rosen.
- QB Jake Rudock threw back-to-back TD passes to Jakeem Grant and Preston Williams.