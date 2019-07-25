Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 11:49 AM

12 Observations From Training Camp Day One

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here are my 12 observations from the first practice of Training Camp:

  • LB Jerome Baker got around the corner in a team drill for what would have been a sack.
  • TE Clive Walford made a nice leaping catch of a Jake Rudock pass in team drills.
  • WR Albert Wilson, who missed all of the spring while recovering from a hip injury, took part in practice on a limited basis.
  • Parker made a nice contested catch in the end zone in a seven-on-seven drill despite tight coverage by CB Eric Rowe.
  • Rookie DB Montre Hartage had an interception in the end zone in a seven-on-seven drill.
  • QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to WR Kenny Stills on red-zone plays twice in a three-play sequence. Stills made a nice adjustment on a high-arching throw on the second one.

Related Links

CG2_0838

Related Content

Albert Wilson Returns To Practice In Limited Capacity
news

Albert Wilson Returns To Practice In Limited Capacity

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Before First Training Camp Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Before First Training Camp Practice

AC In The AM: Long Road Begins With First Step
news

AC In The AM: Long Road Begins With First Step

news

First Training Camp Under Brian Flores Kicks Off Tomorrow Morning

Advertising