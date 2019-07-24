AC In The AM: Long Road Begins With First Step

Sometimes you need to take a step back before going forward, a step back before embracing the challenges of a new season, a new coach and undoubtedly a new direction. Sometimes it takes the sight of an old Dolphins cap halfway around the globe to help you understand how much a team is beloved and how so many are counting on the right decisions being made to get this franchise back on track.

Guess you can leave football for a few weeks – or at least try to – but football never really leaves you. The man in the Dolphins cap at the top of the Alps certainly reminded me of that.

So with batteries recharged, with those picture postcard days in the Alps suddenly seeming like so long ago, and after an offseason of watching the Dolphins let go and move on, we turn the page to the start of another training camp, one whose importance on so many fronts simply can’t be overstated.

The last six weeks or so have given all of us a chance to reflect, a chance to further absorb everything that has transpired since the close of last season and a chance to come to terms with the expectations heading into this season.