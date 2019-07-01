Monday, Jul 01, 2019 03:19 PM

2019 Training Camp Preview | Quarterbacks

D5A_9441p
Offseason transactions

Signed Jake Rudock to a futures contract (Jan. 12) … David Fales and Brock Osweiler became unrestricted free agents (March 13) … Traded Ryan Tannehill and a 2019 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a 2019 seventh-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick (March 15) … Signed Ryan Fitzpatrick as an unrestricted free agent (March 18) … Acquired Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick (April 26) … Waived Luke Falk (May 1).

Spring storylines

Nothing really happened at quarterback in the offseason program, right? Actually, everything happened. The end result was the three quarterbacks on the roster at the end of the spring practices were newcomers. The signing of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick was followed by the draft-weekend trade for 2018 Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen, with Jake Rudock signing before both of those moves.

Training camp focus

This should be pretty obvious. The biggest focal point of training camp not only at quarterback but the entire roster will be the battle between Fitzpatrick and Rosen for the starting job. Head Coach Brian Flores said in the spring that everything will be evaluated when it comes to making a final decision, and you can expect media members to dissect and scrutinize every development, big or small, throughout camp.

Player to watch

Fitzpatrick has been around for more than a decade, so fans pretty much know all about him already. The same can’t be said for Rosen because he’s only had one year in the NFL and that one year was spent in less than ideal circumstances playing for an Arizona team that ended up with the worst record in the league. It will be interesting to see if Rosen can deliver on the promise he showed during his time at UCLA.

Advertising