14 Highlights From Tuesday's Minicamp Practice

Highlights from the Dolphins’ minicamp practice Tuesday:
- Ryan Fitzpatrick completed a deep pass down the left sideline to DeVante Parker on the first play of an 11-on-11 drill.
- Fitzpatrick came back to Jakeem Grant on the right sideline on the next play.
- Cornerback Xavien Howard stepped in front of wide receiver Brice Butler to come up with an interception.
- Tight end Mike Gesicki made a nice high catch of a Fitzpatrick for a 15-yard touchdown in an 11-on-11 drill.
- Fellow tight end Nick O’Leary had a couple of catches in team drills, including two 5-yard connections with Fitzpatrick in the pouring rain.
- Parker made a nice over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the end zone.
- Cornerback Jalen Davis had an interception near the goal line, ran all the way with the pick before sliding into the end zone for a would-be touchdown.
- Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a long of 43 yards.
- Safety Reshad Jones participated in practice after being absent for the voluntary OTAs although he didn’t work with the first team because the Dolphins ran exotic looks on defense.
- Tackle Jordan Mills, tight end Clive Walford and Williams jogged to the TNT (Takes No Talent) wall from the far field after committing false-start penalties. Defensive tackle Akeem Spence also was spotted jogging to the TNT wall.
- Among players who did not participate in practice were CB Cordrea Tankersley, LB Chase Allen, TE Dwayne Allen, CB Tyler Horton and WR Kenny Stills.
- Rookie free agent wide receiver Preston Williams drew a flag for pass interference on a deep pass in team drills and later caught a 15-yard pass in seven-on-seven drills.
- Josh Rosen completed a nice pass down the right sideline to tight end Clive Walford in a seven-on-seven drill.
- About an hour into practice, a downpour hit the practice facility. It rained through the end of practice.