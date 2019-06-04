Tuesday, Jun 04, 2019 01:54 PM

14 Highlights From Tuesday's Minicamp Practice

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Highlights from the Dolphins’ minicamp practice Tuesday:

D5A_7531
  • Tight end Mike Gesicki made a nice high catch of a Fitzpatrick for a 15-yard touchdown in an 11-on-11 drill.
  • Fellow tight end Nick O’Leary had a couple of catches in team drills, including two 5-yard connections with Fitzpatrick in the pouring rain.
  • Parker made a nice over-the-shoulder catch in the corner of the end zone.
D41_3408
  • Cornerback Jalen Davis had an interception near the goal line, ran all the way with the pick before sliding into the end zone for a would-be touchdown.
  • Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a long of 43 yards.
  • Safety Reshad Jones participated in practice after being absent for the voluntary OTAs although he didn’t work with the first team because the Dolphins ran exotic looks on defense.
  • Tackle Jordan Mills, tight end Clive Walford and Williams jogged to the TNT (Takes No Talent) wall from the far field after committing false-start penalties. Defensive tackle Akeem Spence also was spotted jogging to the TNT wall.
  • Among players who did not participate in practice were CB Cordrea Tankersley, LB Chase Allen, TE Dwayne Allen, CB Tyler Horton and WR Kenny Stills.
D52_7689
  • Rookie free agent wide receiver Preston Williams drew a flag for pass interference on a deep pass in team drills and later caught a 15-yard pass in seven-on-seven drills.
  • Josh Rosen completed a nice pass down the right sideline to tight end Clive Walford in a seven-on-seven drill.
  • About an hour into practice, a downpour hit the practice facility. It rained through the end of practice.

Related Content

Camp Insider: 13 Observations From Tuesday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 13 Observations From Tuesday's Practice

Camp Insider: 10 Highlights From Wednesday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 10 Highlights From Wednesday's Practice

Camp Insider: 11 Observations From Tuesday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 11 Observations From Tuesday's Practice

Camp Insider: 10 Observations From The Last Day Of Camp
news

Camp Insider: 10 Observations From The Last Day Of Camp

Camp Insider: 15 Highlights From Training Camp Day 13
news

Camp Insider: 15 Highlights From Training Camp Day 13

Camp Insider: 19 Observations From Sunday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 19 Observations From Sunday's Practice

Camp Insider: 16 Highlights From Tuesday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 16 Highlights From Tuesday's Practice

Camp Insider: 13 Observations From Monday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 13 Observations From Monday's Practice

Camp Insider: 21 Observations From The Stadium Scrimmage
news

Camp Insider: 21 Observations From The Stadium Scrimmage

Camp Insider: 17 Highlights From Friday's Practice
news

Camp Insider: 17 Highlights From Friday's Practice

Camp Insider: Howard Shines And 16 More Observations
news

Camp Insider: Howard Shines And 16 More Observations

Advertising