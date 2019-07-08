Monday, Jul 08, 2019 11:25 AM

2019 Training Camp Preview | Cornerbacks

D5A_9441p
Players on the roster

Rowe-Eric

Eric Rowe

#21 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Utah
Tankersley_Cordrea

Cordrea Tankersley

#23 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: Clemson

McTyer_Torry

Torry McTyer

#24 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 188 lbs
  • College: UNLV
Howard-Xavien

Xavien Howard

#25 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 198 lbs
  • College: Baylor
McCain_Bobby

Bobby McCain

#28 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Memphis
Armstrong-Cornell

Cornell Armstrong

#31 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Southern Mississippi
Wiltz-Jomal

Jomal Wiltz

#33 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: Iowa State
Davis-Jalen

Jalen Davis

#36 CB

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: Utah State
Needham-Nik

Nik Needham

#40 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 193 lbs
  • College: UTEP
Hartage-Montre

Montre Hartage

#41 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Northwestern

Offseason transactions

Signed Jomal Wiltz (Feb. 15) … Signed Eric Rowe as an unrestricted free agent (March 14) … Waived Dee Delaney (May 1) … Signed Xavien Howard to a contract extension (May 9) … Signed Montre Hartage, Tyler Horton and Nik Needham as undrafted rookie free agents (May 9) … Signed Jamar Summers (May 12) … Waived Tyler Horton (June 4).

Spring storylines

Wiltz, signed after spending most of the past two seasons on the New England Patriots practice squad, made an impression with some solid work during practices that were open to the media. After signing a contract extension, Howard continued to display the kind of coverage that got him that deal in the first place. Hartage made enough plays to get himself noticed after signing as a rookie free agent, and Armstrong and Davis looked ready to build on the solid work they put together as rookies last season. Tankersley did not practice during the spring as he works his way back from his 2018 season-ending injury.

Training camp focus

As with most positions, there’ll be competition for starting jobs, though in this case it’s pretty safe to project Howard as one of the starters. That leaves the opposite side, where Rowe will lead a large group of contenders. The progress of young players like Armstrong and Davis also will be worth watching, as will Tankersley’s ability to bounce back and start fulfilling the promise that came with him being a third-round selection in the 2017 draft.

Player to watch

This has to be Rowe because he’s got NFL starting experience and he’s got familiarity with the defensive scheme from his time with Head Coach Brian Flores in New England. Let’s not forget that Rowe is a former second-round pick, so he clearly has ability. He has displayed that ability at times in the NFL, though injuries have set him back. It’ll be interesting what kind of impact he can make if he stays healthy.

