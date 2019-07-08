2019 Training Camp Preview | Cornerbacks

Players on the roster
Offseason transactions
Signed Jomal Wiltz (Feb. 15) … Signed Eric Rowe as an unrestricted free agent (March 14) … Waived Dee Delaney (May 1) … Signed Xavien Howard to a contract extension (May 9) … Signed Montre Hartage, Tyler Horton and Nik Needham as undrafted rookie free agents (May 9) … Signed Jamar Summers (May 12) … Waived Tyler Horton (June 4).
Spring storylines
Wiltz, signed after spending most of the past two seasons on the New England Patriots practice squad, made an impression with some solid work during practices that were open to the media. After signing a contract extension, Howard continued to display the kind of coverage that got him that deal in the first place. Hartage made enough plays to get himself noticed after signing as a rookie free agent, and Armstrong and Davis looked ready to build on the solid work they put together as rookies last season. Tankersley did not practice during the spring as he works his way back from his 2018 season-ending injury.
Training camp focus
As with most positions, there’ll be competition for starting jobs, though in this case it’s pretty safe to project Howard as one of the starters. That leaves the opposite side, where Rowe will lead a large group of contenders. The progress of young players like Armstrong and Davis also will be worth watching, as will Tankersley’s ability to bounce back and start fulfilling the promise that came with him being a third-round selection in the 2017 draft.
Player to watch
This has to be Rowe because he’s got NFL starting experience and he’s got familiarity with the defensive scheme from his time with Head Coach Brian Flores in New England. Let’s not forget that Rowe is a former second-round pick, so he clearly has ability. He has displayed that ability at times in the NFL, though injuries have set him back. It’ll be interesting what kind of impact he can make if he stays healthy.