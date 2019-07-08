2019 Training Camp Preview | Cornerbacks

Wiltz, signed after spending most of the past two seasons on the New England Patriots practice squad, made an impression with some solid work during practices that were open to the media. After signing a contract extension, Howard continued to display the kind of coverage that got him that deal in the first place. Hartage made enough plays to get himself noticed after signing as a rookie free agent, and Armstrong and Davis looked ready to build on the solid work they put together as rookies last season. Tankersley did not practice during the spring as he works his way back from his 2018 season-ending injury.