Camp Insider: 10 Highlights From Wednesday's Practice

Here are the highlights from the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, as they continue their preparation for the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens:
- The Dolphins worked inside the practice bubble in uppers (shoulder pads only).
- Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce joined former head coach Mike Martz, who Head Coach Adam Gase often has mentioned as a mentor, as a guest at practice.
- Players sitting out practice: RB Kalen Ballage (concussion protocol), DE William Hayes (hamstring), S Trae Elston (shoulder), LB Mike Hull (knee), WR DeVante Parker (hand), OL Jake Brendel (calf).
- Tight end MarQueis Gray practiced but remains in the concussion protocol.
- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a couple of perfect deep passes near the sideline, one to Albert Wilson and another to Kenny Stills.
- Tannehill also hooked up with rookie tight end Mike Gesicki for a couple of red-zone touchdown passes on consecutive plays, including where Gesicki used his helmet to secure the ball despite tight coverage.
- Linebacker Kiko Alonso, safety T.J. McDonald and cornerback Bobby McCain all had interceptions in team periods.
- Wide receiver Rashawn Scott made a nice diving catch in the corner of the end zone.
- Defensive end Charles Harris got to the quarterback for a would-be sack.
- Running back Kenyan Drake made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on the sideline near the end zone.