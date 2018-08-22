Camp Insider: 10 Highlights From Wednesday's Practice

Aug 22, 2018
Here are the highlights from the Dolphins' practice Wednesday, as they continue their preparation for the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens:

  • The Dolphins worked inside the practice bubble in uppers (shoulder pads only).
  • Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce joined former head coach Mike Martz, who Head Coach Adam Gase often has mentioned as a mentor, as a guest at practice.
  • Players sitting out practice: RB Kalen Ballage (concussion protocol), DE William Hayes (hamstring), S Trae Elston (shoulder), LB Mike Hull (knee), WR DeVante Parker (hand), OL Jake Brendel (calf).
  • Tannehill also hooked up with rookie tight end Mike Gesicki for a couple of red-zone touchdown passes on consecutive plays, including where Gesicki used his helmet to secure the ball despite tight coverage.
  • Linebacker Kiko Alonso, safety T.J. McDonald and cornerback Bobby McCain all had interceptions in team periods.
  • Wide receiver Rashawn Scott made a nice diving catch in the corner of the end zone.
  • Defensive end Charles Harris got to the quarterback for a would-be sack.
  • Running back Kenyan Drake made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on the sideline near the end zone.

