Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 01:22 PM

16 Highlights From Wednesday's Minicamp Practice

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Highlights from the Dolphins’ minicamp practice Wednesday:

D5A_2466
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick later had a nice pass breakup on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki.
  • Every defensive player ran to the TNT wall after a short completion during team drills and again after the end of that period.
  • Parker made a spectacular sideline catch, where he stretched to keep his toes in bounds to snag pass from Fitzpatrick in team drills.
D5B_2646
  • Wide receiver Trenton Irwin had a long touchdown catch off a pass that was tipped deep in the secondary on a play where Bobby McCain would have had a sack in a game situation.
  • Linebacker Jerome Baker had a would-be sack in team drills.
  • Rookie Preston Williams made a nice high catch over the middle.
  • Cornerback Cornell Armstrong had a nice pass breakup in the corner of the end zone.
D5A_3097
  • Linebacker Sam Eguavoen had a couple of nice plays in coverage.
  • Fitzpatrick had a 35-yard completion down the right sideline in a team drill where the offense is backed up inside the 5.
  • Fitzpatrick had another deep completion to Parker in a later team drill, this one down the left sideline.
  • Rookie wide receiver Reece Horn made a nice diving catch on a pass by Josh Rosen.
  • Jason Sanders made a 46-yard field goal on the last play of an end-of-game team drill.
  • Among players who did not participate in practice were CB Cordrea Tankersley, LB Chase Allen, DT Jamiyus Pittman, TE Dwayne Allen, WR Kenny Stills and WR Brice Butler.

Advertising