16 Highlights From Wednesday's Minicamp Practice

Highlights from the Dolphins’ minicamp practice Wednesday:
- Offensive players did push-ups after linebacker Sam Eguavoen broke up a pass for running back Kalen Ballage on the final play of a passing drill.
- Defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick stepped in front of a pass intended for tight end Clive Walford to come up with an interception in team drills.
- Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver DeVante Parker connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass in team drills.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick later had a nice pass breakup on a pass intended for tight end Mike Gesicki.
- Every defensive player ran to the TNT wall after a short completion during team drills and again after the end of that period.
- Parker made a spectacular sideline catch, where he stretched to keep his toes in bounds to snag pass from Fitzpatrick in team drills.
- Wide receiver Trenton Irwin had a long touchdown catch off a pass that was tipped deep in the secondary on a play where Bobby McCain would have had a sack in a game situation.
- Linebacker Jerome Baker had a would-be sack in team drills.
- Rookie Preston Williams made a nice high catch over the middle.
- Cornerback Cornell Armstrong had a nice pass breakup in the corner of the end zone.
- Linebacker Sam Eguavoen had a couple of nice plays in coverage.
- Fitzpatrick had a 35-yard completion down the right sideline in a team drill where the offense is backed up inside the 5.
- Fitzpatrick had another deep completion to Parker in a later team drill, this one down the left sideline.
- Rookie wide receiver Reece Horn made a nice diving catch on a pass by Josh Rosen.
- Jason Sanders made a 46-yard field goal on the last play of an end-of-game team drill.
- Among players who did not participate in practice were CB Cordrea Tankersley, LB Chase Allen, DT Jamiyus Pittman, TE Dwayne Allen, WR Kenny Stills and WR Brice Butler.