2019 Training Camp Preview | Wide Receivers

The Dolphins have their share of established players at this position with Stills, Parker, Grant and Wilson, but it will be interesting to see if Williams can build on his strong spring showing. The battle for roster spots at wide receiver should be heated, so Williams will have to continue to impress to make the final 53. Of course, Wilson’s ability to bounce back from his hip injury and be a contributor on offense is significant as well. And, as has been the case, the past few years, there will be a lot of eyes on Parker to see if he can put himself in position to have the kind of year he has shown glimpses of being able to put together.