2019 Training Camp Preview | Wide Receivers

Players on the roster
Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Trenton Irwin, Brice Butler, Reece Horn, Jakeem Grant, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Ricardo Louis (injured reserve)
Offseason transactions
Released Danny Amendola (March 8) … Signed DeVante Parker to a contract extension (March 12) … Declined to tender a qualifying offer to Leonte Carroo (March 13) … Signed Ricardo Louis (April 8) … Signed Reece Horn from the AAF (April 9) … Signed Trenton Irwin and Preston Williams as undrafted rookie free agents (May 9) … Placed Ricardo Louis on injured reserve (May 16).
Spring storylines
After agreeing to a new contract, Parker had himself a really strong spring — at least in practices open to the media. In fact, he might have been the team’s most impressive offensive player (understanding that it’s difficult for linemen to shine because there’s no contact). Rookie free agent Preston Williams also made a lot of catches, including in the red zone, in the practices open to the media. Grant was able to participate in OTAs and the mandatory minicamp, albeit on a limited basis, while Wilson continued to rehab from his 2018 hip injury. The one disappointing development in the spring at wide receiver was an injury that landed newcomer Ricardo Louis on injured reserve.
Training camp focus
The Dolphins have their share of established players at this position with Stills, Parker, Grant and Wilson, but it will be interesting to see if Williams can build on his strong spring showing. The battle for roster spots at wide receiver should be heated, so Williams will have to continue to impress to make the final 53. Of course, Wilson’s ability to bounce back from his hip injury and be a contributor on offense is significant as well. And, as has been the case, the past few years, there will be a lot of eyes on Parker to see if he can put himself in position to have the kind of year he has shown glimpses of being able to put together.
Player to watch
There are a lot of candidates for this distinction, though we already have mentioned Wilson and Parker. So we’ll go with Stills, who has been a consistent contributor for the Dolphins since he came over in a trade with the New Orleans Saints in 2016. Stills has become a leader on the team and he’s also got the on-field ability to make an even bigger impact on the offense.