Tuesday, Mar 12, 2019 04:05 PM

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DeVante Parker to a contract extension through the 2020 season.

Parker has played in 53 games with 31 starts over the past four seasons (2015-18) for the Dolphins. He has totaled 163 receptions for 2,217 yards (13.6 avg.) and nine touchdowns. Parker set his career high of 57 receptions in 2017 and had career highs of 744 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in 2016. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL draft.

