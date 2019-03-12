Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver

Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald reported the deal is worth $10 million with incentives that could push it up to $13 million—the contract does not include any guaranteed money after the first season. Given Parker’s potential, this is a deal that represents good value for the Dolphins.

Parker’s skill set no doubt will be intriguing to new offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and Head Coach Brian Flores, whose arrival also represents a fresh start for Parker.

“Very excited to be here still,” Parker said. “I’m just glad the coaches gave me another opportunity just to show what I can do.