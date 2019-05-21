Top News: Veteran Nate Orchard Embracing Opportunity, Jomal Wiltz Shines

“It’s the nature of the business,” Orchard said. “The NFL, it’s a tough league and everywhere I’ve been it’s a business decision. But at the end of the day, the ego is great. My confidence is still sky high. I’ve got a great support system, my wife and kids and family. They keep me going. And at the end of the day you gotta be confident in what you do and don’t ever let anybody drag you down.”

Orchard spent his first three NFL seasons with Cleveland after being the 51st overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

In Cleveland, Orchard had five sacks in 34 games, including three when he started 11 games as a 3-4 outside linebacker as a rookie in 2015. Orchard also lined up at defensive end in a 4-3 for the Browns.

Orchard says he has learned a lot during his time in the NFL and is grateful for every opportunity he has had.

He also said there was a very simple reason he was able to get those 18.5 sacks for Utah in the 2014 college football season.