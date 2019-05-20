Dolphins Back On Field For OTAs Week Two

A quick look at what's happening with the Dolphins on this Monday morning:
Back at it
The Dolphins will be back on the field Monday for the start of the second week of OTAs.
As they did last week, the Dolphins will practice Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and the practice Tuesday will be open to the media.
The Dolphins will have another three days of OTAs next week before they conclude the offseason program with the mandatory minicamp from June 4-6.
Acting the part
Wide receiver **Trenton Irwin**, who signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted rookie free agent 10 days ago, has an interesting background.
**According to Miami television station WSVN**, Irwin was a child actor who appeared in commercials and a miniseries. Irwin acted from the age of 8 until he was 14 and shooting a TV ad made him late for football practice, which resulted in the coach benching him for a quarter of the next game.
Irwin told WSVN he was prepared for some ribbing once his teammates found out about his acting past: "Oh, man. I'm gonna hear a lot of 'Hollywood' or a lot of 'Sunshine' or some sort of nickname like that."
Calling it a career
Center Travis Swanson, who ended last season and was an unrestricted free agent, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce his retirement.
Swanson played 12 games with 11 starts for the Dolphins last season after being signed Sept. 11.
**In his Instagram post**, Swanson is pictured with his baby daughter above the following message:
"I decided to retire from the game of football. Those words are hard to write. However, I have a sense of comfort knowing Emily and I are walking away from this game with offers that were on the table. This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I. When my daughter Kendyl was born and I first saw her, my heart expanded and completely changed my priorities."
Following the free agents
Swanson was among 11 Dolphins free agents who remained unsigned, along with DE William Hayes, LB Stephone Anthony, TE MarQueis Gray, DT Ziggy Hood, T Sam Young, QB David Fales, QB Brock Osweiler, G/C Wesley Johnson, WR Leonte Carroo and TE A.J. Derby.
Dolphins free agents who signed with other teams this offseason are T Ja'Wuan James (Denver), DE Cameron Wake (Tennessee), WR Danny Amendola (Detroit), RB Brandon Bolden (New England), RB Frank Gore (Buffalo), C Jake Brendel (Denver) and RB Senorise Perry (Buffalo).