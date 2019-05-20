Dolphins Back On Field For OTAs Week Two

Center Travis Swanson , who ended last season and was an unrestricted free agent, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce his retirement.

"I decided to retire from the game of football. Those words are hard to write. However, I have a sense of comfort knowing Emily and I are walking away from this game with offers that were on the table. This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I. When my daughter Kendyl was born and I first saw her, my heart expanded and completely changed my priorities."