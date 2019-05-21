Andy Cohen: Creativity Could Hold Key To Pass Rush

But you wouldn’t know it by listening to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, or any of his assistants. You wouldn’t know it because they have a plan in place that has a proven track record, a plan predicated on coming at the quarterback in all sorts of directions from all sorts of positions.

No doubt they need production from the defensive ends on the roster, but it isn’t a make-or-break situation. The defense we’re going to see this season, specifically the pass rush, will be constructed with flexibility and unpredictability in mind. There will be an assortment of blitz packages designed to confuse the offense and take advantage of mismatches.

“The pass rush is going to come from us game-planning for it,” said first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. “Just like anything we do on defense, we’re going to try to exploit the weaknesses of the offense. Then we’ll decide what we are going to deploy in different spots to work the pass rush. The beauty about the pass rush, and I’ve always said this, is it’s very fluid. You can take advantage of it in different ways, different shapes, different forms and different people.”