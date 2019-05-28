Bobby McCain Relishes His Role As Leader In Secondary

“I focus on being me,” he said. “You can’t stop me from being me. If that’s being a vocal leader, if that’s leading through play, no matter what it is, just being yourself, that’ll last you a long way. At the end of the day, my mom and my dad taught me a long time ago, just be respectful to people, because people see that. When you’re talking to elders, ‘Yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am.’ It’s always taken me a long way and understanding that I’ve got a responsibility to be accountable to myself and my family and there’s young guys looking up to me like, oh man, he’s here, so how I do get there? I’m just here to lead the way.”