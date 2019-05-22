Daniel Kilgore Embracing Leadership Role On O-Line

“I’m usually the first one in and the last one out anyways,” he said. “Being older takes a lot of time to heal the body. I sit a little bit longer in the hot tub and cold tub but nothing changes for me. I come to work ready to get better. I’ve been fortunate to be in this business for nine years and I’m still learning. This is my career and there is still room to grow for everything that I do.

“There’s always competition at my spot. Always. You know just as well as I do that they are looking for younger and cheaper guys. (laughter) So there is always competition and if you don’t feel there is competition, then you’re in the wrong spot. For me it’s always, there might not be a guy rotating with me but I’m competing with myself. There is competition across (from me) lining up to the ball. We’ve got one of the best defensive lines and that’s my competition. I’m fighting against them every day. I’m fighting to get better with my offensive line. Competition, there are all kind of phases of it. It’s not just position battles or anything like that. Everybody has got their own ways.”