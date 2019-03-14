Cornerbacks Group Gains Experience With Eric Rowe Signing

The Dolphins added some competition at cornerback Wednesday when they signed four-year veteran Eric Rowe as an unrestricted free agent.
Rowe spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, for who he played 21 games with 12 starts.
A former second-round pick, Rowe figures to be among those competing for the starting job opposite Pro Bowl starter Xavien Howard. The other cornerbacks on the roster include 2017 third-round pick Cordrea Tankersley, 2018 sixth-round pick Cornell Armstrong, Torry McTyer, Walt Aikens, Jalen Davis, Dee Delaney, newly signed Jomal Wiltz and Bobby McCain, who started 13 games last season.
The 6-1, 205-pound Rowe has plenty of length for the cornerback position to go along with his athletic ability. And, like earlier offseason acquisition Dwayne Allen, he’s familiar with Head Coach Brian Flores from his three seasons with the Patriots.
Last season, Rowe played four games with two starts before he ended up on injured reserve because of a groin injury.
Rowe has two career interceptions, both against the Jets — as a member of the Eagles in 2015 and with the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship against the Steelers.
At the University of Utah, Rowe was a three-year starter at safety before switching to cornerback for his senior season in 2014.
Rowe was selected with the 47th overall selection in the 2015 draft after the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with, ironically enough, the Dolphins to move up from 52nd overall.
After one year, Rowe was traded to the Patriots for a conditional draft pick, which began the 131st selection in the 2018 draft. That pick ultimately ended up going to the Dolphins and it was used to select running back Kalen Ballage.