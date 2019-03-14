Cornerbacks Group Gains Experience With Eric Rowe Signing

Rowe has two career interceptions, both against the Jets — as a member of the Eagles in 2015 and with the Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship against the Steelers.

At the University of Utah, Rowe was a three-year starter at safety before switching to cornerback for his senior season in 2014.

Rowe was selected with the 47th overall selection in the 2015 draft after the Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with, ironically enough, the Dolphins to move up from 52nd overall.