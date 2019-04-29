Andy Cohen: Motivation Not An Issue With Josh Rosen

He certainly made the right impression on Monday. Rosen came off as thoughtful and intelligent. He answered every question the way you hoped that he would. He admitted he’s made some mistakes in the past, things he probably shouldn’t have said, but has learned from that. He is hungry and motivated and seems ready to pay whatever price it takes to succeed. He knows the doubters are out there.

“I don’t think my chip needs to grow anymore,” he said. “I might tip over.”

You know how difficult this past week must have been, watching Arizona take a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick one year after they called his name with the 10th overall pick. It had to be humbling, had to force him to take a closer look at himself and had to remind him of the importance of football in his life.

But if it in any way has sapped him of his confidence, you couldn’t tell by the words he spoke.

Asked if he still believes he can be a franchise quarterback, there was little hesitation.

“Yes,” came the reply.