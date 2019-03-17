Media Reports: Dolphins, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Agree To Deal

Fitzpatrick becomes the third quarterback on the roster, along with Luke Falk and Jake Rudock.

The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick has started 126 games for seven different teams during his NFL career, which began as a seventh-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

Fitzpatrick spent the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for whom he started 10 games.

With Jameis Winston sidelined because of an NFL suspension, Fitzpatrick started the first three games of the 2018 season and put up incredible numbers, reaching 400 yards in victories against the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles and a loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He became the first NFL quarterback to begin a season with three 400-yard passing performances.