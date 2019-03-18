Dolphins Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is entering his 15th NFL season and has spent time with St. Louis (2005-06), Cincinnati (2007-08), Buffalo (2009-12), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), the N.Y. Jets (2015-16) and Tampa Bay (2017-18). In total, he has played in 141 career games with 126 starts and completed 2,575-of-4,285 passes (60.1 pct.) for 29,357 yards and 190 touchdowns. His 29,357 career passing yards are 11th among active NFL players and his 190 touchdowns are 12th. Fitzpatrick’s 100.4 quarterback rating in 2018 was the highest of his 14-year NFL career and his 9.6 yards per attempt was the best mark by an NFL quarterback since 2000 (Kurt Warner). He originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by St. Louis in the 2005 NFL draft.