Monday, Mar 18, 2019 03:00 PM

Dolphins Sign QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

SOC666_free agency 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick is entering his 15th NFL season and has spent time with St. Louis (2005-06), Cincinnati (2007-08), Buffalo (2009-12), Tennessee (2013), Houston (2014), the N.Y. Jets (2015-16) and Tampa Bay (2017-18). In total, he has played in 141 career games with 126 starts and completed 2,575-of-4,285 passes (60.1 pct.) for 29,357 yards and 190 touchdowns. His 29,357 career passing yards are 11th among active NFL players and his 190 touchdowns are 12th. Fitzpatrick’s 100.4 quarterback rating in 2018 was the highest of his 14-year NFL career and his 9.6 yards per attempt was the best mark by an NFL quarterback since 2000 (Kurt Warner). He originally entered the league as a seventh-round pick (250th overall) by St. Louis in the 2005 NFL draft.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Experience College Hometown Acq.
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB 6-2 223 11/24/82 15 Harvard '05 Gilbert, Ariz. UFA, '19 (TB)

Related Content

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans
news

Dolphins Trade Ryan Tannehill To Titans

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford
news

Dolphins Sign CB Eric Rowe & TE Clive Walford

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton
news

Dolphins Release G Josh Sitton

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver
news

Parker's Potential: New Deal A Fresh Start For Talented Receiver

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign DeVante Parker To Contract Extension

Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77
news

Joe Auer Passes Away At The Age Of 77

Auer, who graduated from Coral Gables High School, scored the first touchdown in Dolphins history.
Dolphins Sign Tight End Dwayne Allen
news

Dolphins Sign Tight End Dwayne Allen

Dolphins Release Danny Amendola
news

Dolphins Release Danny Amendola

Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Art & Social Justice Community Night In Collaboration With PAMM
news

Dolphins FOOTBALL UNITES™ Host Art & Social Justice Community Night In Collaboration With PAMM

Dolphins Release Andre Branch & Ted Larsen
news

Dolphins Release Andre Branch & Ted Larsen

Miami Dolphins Host Girls Flag Football Jamboree Presented By Nike
news

Miami Dolphins Host Girls Flag Football Jamboree Presented By Nike

Advertising