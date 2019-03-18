Inside The Numbers: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

A new look at new Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick through a statistical perspective:
- Fitzpatrick posted a 100.4 passer rating in 2018, the highest of his 14-year NFL career, ninth in the NFL that season (minimum 225 attempts) and a single-season Bucs record.
- His 9.6 yards per attempt in 2018 was the best by an NFL quarterback since Kurt Warner in 2000 (minimum 225 attempts) and set a Buccaneers franchise record.
- His 14.4 yards per completion were the most by an NFL quarterback since Donovan McNabb in 2006 (minimum 225 attempts).
- Fitzpatrick passed for 400 or more yards in four of his seven starts in 2018.
- His 29,357 career passing yards are 11th among active NFL players.
- His 190 passing touchdowns are 12th among active NFL players.
- His 2,229 career rushing yards are fifth among active NFL QBs.
- Fitzpatrick quarterbacked the most productive Jets offense in team history in 2015 when the team totaled 5,896 yards and threw for a franchise-record 31 touchdowns.
- His 3,905 passing yards that season were second in Jets history.
- Fitzpatrick has 36 career games with a passer rating of 100 or better, topped by a 156.2 in Tampa Bay’s 48-40 victory at New Orleans in Week 1 of the 2018 season.
- Fitzpatrick has thrown four or more touchdown passes in a game 10 times spread out over seven different seasons (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018).
- Fitzpatrick’s rate of 1.83 touchdown passes per game against the Philadelphia Eagles (11 in six games) is his highest against opponents he has faced at least six times. Second on the list is New England at 1.82 (20 in 11 games).
- As examples of Fitzpatrick’s ability to get off to a strong start in a season, he had 11 touchdown passes in the first four games in 2010, nine in the first three games in 2011, 12 in the first four games in 2012, six in the first three games in 2015, and 11 in the first three games in 2018.
- Fitzpatrick has 18 career touchdown passes of 50 yards or longer, including five in 2018.
- In a 2009 game at Jacksonville, Fitzpatrick set a Buffalo Bills record for longest pass with a 98-yard touchdown to Terrell Owens.