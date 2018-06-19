Alston Completing Transition To Defensive Back

Alston was among the 13 rookie free agents the Dolphins signed after the 2018 NFL draft, a testament to his strong work in his one season as a cornerback at North Carolina State. Alston knows he still has work to do to fine-tune his game as a cornerback, but getting the chance to do it at the NFL level has made the position switch more than worthwhile.

"I haven't fully got it all," Alston said. "I'm here, but I feel there's a lot more things I've got to work on to be all the way there. But I feel I've got most of it where I need to be."

In 2017, Alston started all 13 games for N.C. State and had 54 tackles, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and one sack.

That came after Alston was redshirted in 2016 when he worked on the scout team following his move from offense to defense. Alston had caught 39 passes the previous two seasons, but didn't hesitate when coaches asked him if he'd be willing to move to cornerback.

It didn't hurt that coaches told him the position switch would help his chances of reaching the NFL.

"It wasn't difficult at all," Alston said. "I wanted to do whatever I could to help the team. I wanted to be on the field. Coach told me to try it out. I tried it out for a couple of weeks, felt it was something I could do. I just stayed with it."