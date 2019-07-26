Andy Cohen: Don't Overlook Those Undrafted Rookies

Flash forward to today. Camp Opportunity could be the perfect environment for those 17 undrafted rookies with the Dolphins in a reboot mode where the roster is wide open and the chances for a surprise attack have never been greater. I believe there’s a decent shot three or four of those 17 are on the 53-man roster to open the season.

I was led to Hartage in particular because he looked so smooth on that interception in the end zone and because of a college career at Northwestern where he was first-team All Big 10 as a senior and had 10 interceptions and 179 tackles over 38 straight starts. I mean those aren’t small potato numbers and this wasn’t some Division II league he was playing in.

“From everything I had heard, I was going to be drafted in the fourth or fifth round,” he said. “Then they never called my name. I wasn’t going to let it get me down. I saw an opportunity here. They saw one in me. Now I’m ready to give it everything I can.”