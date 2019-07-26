Dolphins Sign WR Allen Hurns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver Allen Hurns and activated safety T.J. McDonald off the physically unable to perform list.

Hurns has played 68 career games with 49 starts over four seasons with Jacksonville (2014-17) and one with Dallas (2018). He has totaled 209 career receptions for 2,964 yards (14.2 avg.) and 23 touchdowns. In his lone season with the Cowboys in 2018, Hurns played in all 16 games with seven starts and caught 20 passes for 295 yards (14.8 avg.) and two touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on May 13, 2014. A Miami native, Hurns attended the University of Miami and Carol City High School.