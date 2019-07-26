Friday, Jul 26, 2019 11:54 AM

13 Observations From Training Camp Day Two

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here are my 13 observations from the second practice of Training Camp:

  • Safety T.J. McDonald practiced after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.
  • New WR Allen Hurns took part in individual drills before riding the stationary bike during team drills.
  • Rookie WR Preston Williams made a nice adjustment on a back-shoulder throw by Ryan Fitzpatrick in a CB/WR one-on-one drill.
  • WR DeVante Parker made a nice contested catch on a deep pass from Fitzpatrick on the second play of 11-on-11.
  • Fitzpatrick threw a long touchdown pass to WR Brice Butler on the very next play.
  • Rookie DE Dewayne Hendrix go to the quarterback in a team drill.
  • CB Eric Rowe had a nice pass breakup in the end zone against Williams.

