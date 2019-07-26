13 Observations From Training Camp Day Two

Here are my 13 observations from the second practice of Training Camp:
- Safety T.J. McDonald practiced after being activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list.
- New WR Allen Hurns took part in individual drills before riding the stationary bike during team drills.
- Rookie WR Preston Williams made a nice adjustment on a back-shoulder throw by Ryan Fitzpatrick in a CB/WR one-on-one drill.
- WR DeVante Parker made a nice contested catch on a deep pass from Fitzpatrick on the second play of 11-on-11.
- Fitzpatrick threw a long touchdown pass to WR Brice Butler on the very next play.
- Rookie DE Dewayne Hendrix go to the quarterback in a team drill.
- CB Eric Rowe had a nice pass breakup in the end zone against Williams.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick and Mike Gesicki, the top two Dolphins picks from the 2018 draft, had a tough battle for a deep pass in the end zone. The pass fell incomplete.
- Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake and rookie Trenton Irwin all fielded punts during a special teams period.
- Jerome Baker got to Fitzpatrick in team drills.
- Rowe had another breakup in the end zone against Williams.
- Reshad Jones followed that with another breakup in the end zone on the next play, that one against tight end Clive Walford.
- QB Jake Rudock threw a nice touchdown pass to Kenny Stills in the corner of the end zone.