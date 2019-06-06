Andy Cohen: With Minicamp Over, A Time To Look Ahead

The offseason workouts have come to an end and as the Dolphins now embark on a hiatus that will last the next six weeks or so, we can begin setting our sights on training camp and a long list of questions that still need answering. Here’s 10 that quickly come to mind.

1) Who’s going to start at quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen?

This is by far the biggest question hovering over this team simply because it involves the most important position. Head Coach Brian Flores remains steadfast that it’s an open competition and we clearly saw signs of that each time the media watched practice. There will be a point when a decision will need to be made, but that point is sometime in August and right now we just haven’t seen enough to proclaim a winner, let alone a favorite. Press me and I’ll tell you that Fitzpatrick had a better feel for things in minicamp. But as Rosen was quick to point out: “The real competition starts in training camp.”

2) What type of head coach will Brian Flores be?