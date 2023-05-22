Avianca Airlines Proudly Partners with the Miami Dolphins

May 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM

MIAMI, May 22, 2023 – Avianca Airlines, one of the leading airlines in Latin America, announced today a new multi-year partnership with the Miami Dolphins. The three-year partnership was announced at a press conference held at Miami International Airport featuring executives from both organizations.

The partnership gives Avianca prominent branding on in-stadium LED ribbon boards and score clock branding at Miami Dolphins home games at Hard Rock Stadium. Additionally, Avianca will host game day plaza activations and game entitlement for select away games.

"For the past 100 years we have dedicated ourselves to being the best at what we do, and that's why we partner with brands and people who share our values, our dedication and who bring us together with people in many places," said Manuel Ambriz, Avianca's chief commercial officer. "That is the magic that makes it possible, both in sports and in Avianca, to achieve the extraordinary, and this collaboration with the Miami Dolphins demonstrates it."

"We are elated to partner with Avianca in support of our engagement with Dolphins fans in Latin America and beyond," Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann said. "With a shared commitment to the South Florida and Latino community, this collaboration will contribute to the expansion of football in addition to elevating the fan experience, bringing the sport to new horizons."

Since 2013, Avianca has been a prominent supporter of over 22 sport initiatives throughout Colombia, Costa Rica and El Salvador.

