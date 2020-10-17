Benito Jones Elevated to Active Roster

Jonesjoined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was waived by the team on Sept. 5, 2020 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi, where he played in all 48 games of his collegiate career with 36 starts. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019 after he led all SEC nose tackles with 30 tackles.