Big Plays On Special Teams Not Enough In Green Bay

Carroo’s fumble recovery on a Green Bay punt return to set up Sanders’ first field goal, from 37 yards out, to help the Dolphins cut their deficit to 7-3. The field goal came after the Dolphins had a first-and-10 at the Green Bay 13 following an 18-yard completion from Osweiler to Kenny Stills, who was playing for the first time at the stadium his father called home for five of his six NFL seasons in the late 1980s.