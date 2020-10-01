Brian Flores Gives $50,000 to Help Support Technology in Schools 

Oct 01, 2020 at 03:38 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores recently donated $50,000 to the team's Social Impact Committee's efforts to assist with wireless and infrastructure technology in the public-school system. The donation was matched by the Miami Dolphins as part of the team's $300,000 commitment to help underserved students that attend public schools in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach. 

"I would have been that kid growing up facing challenges without acceptable technology to connect with teachers and further my education," said Flores. "I applaud our players' effort to address these inequities and am supportive of them as they work to unify South Florida. My hope is that others in the community and league-wide can support this important initiative to help close the digital divide."

The Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee was formed by Dolphins players to positively impact civic engagement, education and economic empowerment. Along with the $300,000 donation, the committee donated $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Fines and Fees program, which assists returning citizens who have outstanding fees to complete their sentences and become eligible to vote.

Related Content

news

Dolphins Elevate Tae Hayes to Active Roster

Cornerback Tae Hayes has been promoted to the active roster.
news

Miami Dolphins Foundation Partners with Payless To Distribute 1,600 Meals, Shoe Vouchers and Face Masks to South Florida Students and Families

news

Social Impact Committee Gives $100,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Fines and Fees Program

news

Miami Dolphins Make $1 Million Commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation

The Miami Dolphins announced a $1 million commitment to Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation to help combat systematic health issues and address disparities in the African American and minority community.
news

Miami Dolphins Social Impact Committee Gives $100,000 to Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's Fines and Fees Program

news

Miami Dolphins Announce Gameday Theater At Hard Rock Stadium And Virtual Membership Pass Presented By Bud Light

news

Miami Dolphins Announce $1 Million Dollar Commitment to Minority Owned Restaurants as part of Foundation Food Relief Program

news

Dolphins Announce Practice Squad

Miami sign 17 players to the practice squad.
news

Dolphins Acquire Lynn Bowden, Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins acquired WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and a 2021 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick.
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Broadcast Team

Hall of Famer Jason Taylor joins the radio broadcast team.
news

Dolphins Release Chester Rogers

The Dolphins released wide receiver Chester Rogers.

Advertising