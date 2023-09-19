Brightline Kicks Off Football Season with Miami Dolphins End Zone Express

Sep 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM

MIAMI (Sept. 19, 2023) - Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, announced its partnership with Hard Rock Stadium providing dedicated transportation options for all Miami Dolphins home games throughout the 2023 football season. The Brightline Miami Dolphins End Zone Express service kicks off with the home opener as the Miami Dolphins take on the Denver Broncos on Sept. 24 at Hard Rock Stadium.

"Brightline has quickly built a tradition of connecting South Florida fans to their favorite sporting events and we are proud to now partner with the Miami Dolphins, one of the most storied franchises in professional sports," shares Brightline Senior Vice President Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. "Expansion of our game-day shuttle service from the new Aventura Station to the Hard Rock Stadium entrance delivers a convenient connection to cheer on the team throughout the season."

As the preferred train transportation partner of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Brightline will offer dedicated pre-game and post-game trains from the Brightline Aventura station along with complimentary Brightline+ shuttles to and from Hard Rock Stadium. To book, guests simply pick a date and select the End Zone Express train that fits their schedule. The designated shuttle pickup and drop off area at Hard Rock Stadium will be located inside of Lot 18 adjacent to the pedestrian bridge.

"We're excited to partner with Brightline to bring fans alternative transportation options with the Miami Dolphins End Zone Express," said Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium Vice President of Stadium and Campus Operations Jose Mola. "We understand the importance of providing our fans with convenient and accessible transportation options and believe that this partnership will enhance the fan experience for fans all across South Florida by providing ease of access to and from the Stadium."

Fans who take the Miami Dolphins End Zone Express service can enjoy Brightline's food and beverage options including the signature "Fin & Tonic" available at all the in-station Mary Mary bars. For guests riding PREMIUM, complimentary food and beverages including select cocktails and alcoholic beverages will be available in the PREMIUM lounge and onboard.

BRIGHTLINE MIAMI DOLPHINS EXPRESS SHUTTLE SCHEDULE:

Pre-game shuttles: depart the Brightline Aventura Station 10 minutes after Brightline Dolphin Express trains arrive.

Post-game shuttles: depart the stadium one hour before the Brightline Dolphin Express trains departure time from the Brightline station.

For more information and to schedule trains and shuttles, visit www.gobrightline.com

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released safety Joshua Kalu from the practice squad and signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart and safety Verone McKinley III to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster, waived safety Verone McKinley III and more.
news

Mr. Meat Master Brings First-of-its-Kind Butcher Shop to Hard Rock Stadium

Mr. Meat Master, the world-renowned quality beef distributor and newest partner of the Miami Dolphins, is bringing its cuts of premium beef to create the first-ever butcher shop at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at the L.A. Chargers.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Goode for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Ferguson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed long snapper Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

MSC Cruises Announces New Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Dolphins Ahead of the 2023 Football Season

MSC Cruises is teaming up with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium for a multi-year partnership ahead of the 2023 football season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and released defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Eight to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed the following eight players to the practice squad: tight end Nick Bowers, running back Darrynton Evans, offensive lineman Chasen Hines and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Ingold to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed fullback Alec Ingold to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have placed offensive lineman Robert Jones, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on injured reserve, signed cornerback Justin Bethel and more.
Advertising