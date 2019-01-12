Broward Wins Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game

The Broward team was awarded a trophy following the game and players from both teams kept their custom game jerseys as well as a 2019 Dade vs. Broward All-Star t-shirt, hat and bag to commemorate their efforts.

"Based off of what we saw in practice, it transferred to the field. These guys came out and represented to the fullest like we asked and like we thought they could," said Dunbar. "For the Dolphins to do an event like this further shows their commitment to being involved in youth sports and building relationships within the community."

"It's not about the outcome, it's about an opportunity for the seniors to play their last game in high school. I thought they kept fighting despite the score, which was a good thing," said Johnson. "I think the Dolphins organization does an outstanding job when it comes to high school football, little league and the community in general. They always do an outstanding job with these young kids and it's to be applauded."