Broward Wins Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game

Jan 12, 2019 at 11:39 AM

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), continued an eight-year tradition in hosting the Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game. Stand-out high school seniors from Miami-Dade and Broward County were selected to participate in the event on Friday evening at Traz Powell Stadium.

Broward took home the victory over Dade with a sore of 35-0. Quarterback Jesse Rivera from Western High School was named the Offensive MVP and the versatile DJ Crawford Jr. from Fort Lauderdale High School was named the Defensive MVP. Fort Lauderdale High School Head Football Coach Richard Dunbar led the Broward team and Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School Head Football Coach Tyronn Johnson coached the Dade squad.

D5B_3288

The Broward team was awarded a trophy following the game and players from both teams kept their custom game jerseys as well as a 2019 Dade vs. Broward All-Star t-shirt, hat and bag to commemorate their efforts. 

"Based off of what we saw in practice, it transferred to the field. These guys came out and represented to the fullest like we asked and like we thought they could," said Dunbar. "For the Dolphins to do an event like this further shows their commitment to being involved in youth sports and building relationships within the community."

"It's not about the outcome, it's about an opportunity for the seniors to play their last game in high school. I thought they kept fighting despite the score, which was a good thing," said Johnson. "I think the Dolphins organization does an outstanding job when it comes to high school football, little league and the community in general. They always do an outstanding job with these young kids and it's to be applauded."

"I'm very grateful that I got to be a part of the game and it was a great experience," said Rivera. "I played with some great players from all around Broward County and I'm glad we came out with the win."

D5B_2128

"This was a great experience and I was just trying to come out here and have fun," said Crawford Jr. "Winning defensive MVP was because of hard work and dedication and it was very exciting."

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Football Fridays | Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game

Photo gallery: Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game

D41_3736
1 / 58
D5B_3288
2 / 58
D52_5091
3 / 58
D5A_6862
4 / 58
D52_5068
5 / 58
D52_5185
6 / 58
D52_5056
7 / 58
D52_5098
8 / 58
D52_5141
9 / 58
D52_5182
10 / 58
D52_5171
11 / 58
D5B_2941
12 / 58
D52_5164
13 / 58
D52_5051
14 / 58
D41_3585
15 / 58
D41_3767
16 / 58
D5B_3103
17 / 58
D5B_2853
18 / 58
D5B_3268
19 / 58
D41_3654
20 / 58
D5B_3260
21 / 58
D5B_2935
22 / 58
D5B_3246
23 / 58
D5B_2631
24 / 58
D5B_2961
25 / 58
D5B_2804
26 / 58
D5B_2947
27 / 58
D5B_2417
28 / 58
D5B_1870
29 / 58
D5B_2061
30 / 58
D5B_2276
31 / 58
D5B_2408
32 / 58
D5B_2780
33 / 58
D5B_2128
34 / 58
D5B_2600
35 / 58
D5B_2558
36 / 58
D5B_2024
37 / 58
D5B_1830
38 / 58
D5B_2249
39 / 58
D5A_7209
40 / 58
D5B_2000
41 / 58
D5A_7094
42 / 58
D5A_7205
43 / 58
D5B_1336
44 / 58
D5A_7129
45 / 58
D5A_6873
46 / 58
D5A_7011
47 / 58
D5A_7147
48 / 58
D5A_7074
49 / 58
D5A_7168
50 / 58
D5A_7044
51 / 58
D5A_7126
52 / 58
D5A_6998
53 / 58
D5A_6920
54 / 58
D5A_7026
55 / 58
D5A_6929
56 / 58
D5A_6882
57 / 58
D5A_6857
58 / 58
Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game Results

Table inside Article
Year Winning Team
2011 Dade
2012 Dade
2013 Dade
2014 Dade
2015 Dade
2016 Broward
2017 Dade
2018 Dade
2019 Broward

Advertising