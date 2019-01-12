Broward Wins Miami Dolphins Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game

Miami Gardens, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins, in partnership with the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Broward County Athletic Association (BCAA), continued an eight-year tradition in hosting the Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game. Stand-out high school seniors from Miami-Dade and Broward County were selected to participate in the event on Friday evening at Traz Powell Stadium.
Broward took home the victory over Dade with a sore of 35-0. Quarterback Jesse Rivera from Western High School was named the Offensive MVP and the versatile DJ Crawford Jr. from Fort Lauderdale High School was named the Defensive MVP. Fort Lauderdale High School Head Football Coach Richard Dunbar led the Broward team and Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High School Head Football Coach Tyronn Johnson coached the Dade squad.
The Broward team was awarded a trophy following the game and players from both teams kept their custom game jerseys as well as a 2019 Dade vs. Broward All-Star t-shirt, hat and bag to commemorate their efforts.
"Based off of what we saw in practice, it transferred to the field. These guys came out and represented to the fullest like we asked and like we thought they could," said Dunbar. "For the Dolphins to do an event like this further shows their commitment to being involved in youth sports and building relationships within the community."
"It's not about the outcome, it's about an opportunity for the seniors to play their last game in high school. I thought they kept fighting despite the score, which was a good thing," said Johnson. "I think the Dolphins organization does an outstanding job when it comes to high school football, little league and the community in general. They always do an outstanding job with these young kids and it's to be applauded."
"I'm very grateful that I got to be a part of the game and it was a great experience," said Rivera. "I played with some great players from all around Broward County and I'm glad we came out with the win."
"This was a great experience and I was just trying to come out here and have fun," said Crawford Jr. "Winning defensive MVP was because of hard work and dedication and it was very exciting."
Dade vs. Broward All-Star Game Results
|Year
|Winning Team
|2011
|Dade
|2012
|Dade
|2013
|Dade
|2014
|Dade
|2015
|Dade
|2016
|Broward
|2017
|Dade
|2018
|Dade
|2019
|Broward